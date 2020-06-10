Vital charity finds solution to traffic problems

A VITAL Ipswich Charity is doing all it can to keep up with demand after working closely with Ipswich City Council to find a solution to traffic problems around its Woodend warehouse.

Ipswich Foodbarn has been inundated with clients since the start of coronavirus and has undergone a number of changes to meet the community’s needs.

The service provides free produce and affordable hampers to hungry Ipswich residents who are doing it tough.

“Since the coronavirus, we’ve increased not only our hampers but the amount of clients that visit, we’ve increased that by about 4 times what was happening before the coronavirus,” Ipswich Foodbarn managing director Qim Kauwhata said.

Once the community started to feel the impacts of coronavirus restrictions, cars started to line up on Darling St to access the food service.

Ipswich Food Barn managing director Qim Kauwhata.

The increase in demand started to impact local traffic and surrounding businesses, forcing the charity to close things down until a solution could be found.

Last week, Ipswich City Council granted the Foodbarn a permit to allow them to place cones out on Darling St and create a holding area for its hamper clients.

“We are able to open and fully function from Darling St,” Ms Kauwhata said.

“From the closure to moving it to West St to back to Darling St, we’ve actually tripled in hampers and we’re getting to our clients a lot faster and lot more efficiently and we’re clearing the street before the school traffic as well.

“A lot of people are not our regulars before coronavirus, these people have lost employment and they’ve had to use our facilities for the first time in their lives.”

Ipswich Foodbarn regularly updates its Facebook page with information around opening hours and produce.

“Once a post goes out, we can see anywhere between 2000-7000 people coming in for the free produce that we offer and then around 200-250 cars on Darling St for the hampers,” Ms Kauwhata said.

“We like to close up around the 2 o'clock mark to allow for the school traffic to not be affected by our client traffic.”

