Visitors: Tackle us at your peril

STRONGHOLD: Ipswich High are aiming to make their North Ipswich base a graveyard for visiting teams. Rob Williams

IPSWICH State High are on a revenge mission when they face St Mary's Toowoomba in tonight's Langer Cup clash.

The teams met for the first time in several years in 2018, with Ipswich High journeying up the range.

It was St Mary's first year in the super-six tier.

Making the most of the home ground advantage, St Mary's won 28-12, upsetting an Ipswich side established in the top flight for five years.

This time it is Ipswich hosting the important schoolboys rugby league match at Norths.

Heavily backed by supporters who turned out to get the team over the line against Palm Beach Currumbin, the home side is keen to turn the North Ipswich ground into an inhospitable fortress.

Physical education teacher and coach Joshua Bretherton said his troops knew they were not up to their standards last year and would be seeking retribution.

St Mary's have not had the best results so far this season despite strong performances, including a narrow 18-12 loss to Palm Beach Currumbin at Toowoomba.

They will be desperate.

On the other hand, Ipswich have recorded stunning wins over Palm Beach Currumbin and Wavell State High, with their only loss coming against frontrunner Keebra Park.

Triumph over St Mary's and it will put Ipswich in a position to capitalise should Keebra Park stumble.

It will also go a long way to securing the firsts the highest ranking possible for the national knockout competition, meaning they would play lesser opponents in the early rounds.

"If we can get the win on Wednesday, we will reassess our goals for what we can achieve moving forward,” Bretherton said.

"Win, lose, or draw, we are really about performing and meeting our own expectations.”

Like all outfits from Toowoomba, St Mary's will be committed. To attain their redemption, Ipswich High must be merciless.

St Mary's typically possess a lighter pack and play an up-tempo brand of football.

Bretherton said his men would need to control the pace of the game and their ability to do so would be decisive.

He said priorities would include holding the ball, maintaining a high completion rate and defending relentlessly in the hope of forcing errors.

With the Seconds undefeated, a healthy culture of competition for positions has formed within the excellence in rugby league program.

In round three, Kaya Cuthers earned a call-up and equipped himself with distinction. This week, emerging prop Andy Nonu gets his chance in the apex line-up.

Rewarded for consistent showings in reserve grade, Nonu will enter the all-important front row rotation.

Meanwhile, Ipswich State High players have been wearing state-of-the-art GPS trackers during games this season, with some remarkable results recorded.

In the victory over Palm Beach, two-try matchwinner Watjerra Briggs starred.

But what was more impressive about the winger's performance than his sublime ability to finish was the work he completed off the ball.

Briggs covered a staggering 8.5km over 60 minutes (30 minute halves).

The number surpassed the distance covered by any of his teammates by a kilometre.

Bretherton said the figures illustrated just how much hard work the winger was doing in crucial effort areas of the game.

Impressed with the strike player's contribution, he called on Briggs to repeat the heroics in tonight's match being livestreamed at: www.qt.com.au