Visitors return to aged care homes as restrictions eased

Visitors are permitted to return to aged care facilities across Ipswich.

RESIDENTS can once again reunite with loved ones living in aged care facilities across Ipswich after visitor restrictions were eased on Friday.

It comes after Queensland Government last week announced a strict lockdown in response to a doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor had reportedly been out in public while unknowingly infected.

Nearly 650 contacts – or 99 per cent – have since returned negative test results.

The revelation also prompted authorities to lift similar restrictions for both hospitals and disability services across the West Moreton region.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the risk of an outbreak had now been controlled.

“In eight days, we have controlled an outbreak due to tremendous work by a whole range of people,” she said.

“It has really worked very, very well.”

Dr Young commended the doctor’s digilience in helping authorities gain control over the situation before it escalated.

“The doctor at the PA was absolutely magnificent. She really truly was,” she said.

“When she went home and, although knowing she had not done anything that would cause her to be affected, at the first hint, she and got tested and those first tests had very, very high CT values, meaning it was very little virus.”

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young commends the doctor’s effort in helping authorities. Pic: Annette Dew

Dr Young said she returned from personal leave this week to a “thorough briefing” on the processes which took place.

“That is why I say it is the virus at fault. It really is.”

“There is nothing that I can see that she could have done differently.”

She confirmed strict measures remained in place across hospitals in a further bid to help prevent an outbreak.

“We have in our hospitals people who actually watch while someone is putting PPE on and taking it off. That is how seriously this is taken.

“This doctor did not do anything that you could say could possibly have led to her getting it affected by the virus.”

