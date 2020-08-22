Menu
Generic shot of Ipswich Hospital East Street entrance.
Visitor restrictions at hospitals effective immediately

Paige Ashby
22nd Aug 2020 10:40 AM
EXTRA restrictions have been put in place at hospitals across the southeast after nine new coronavirus cases were announced in Queensland on Saturday morning.

Six of those cases are in the southeast.

The Chief Health Officer announced today that 7 people associated with the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, including the 77-year-old Bundamba woman announced on Thursday, have now tested positive to COVID-19.

Five of those cases work at the detention centre and two are relatives of workers.

Of those seven, five live in Ipswich.

READ MORE: New COVID cases linked to Ipswich suburbs

West Moreton Health has confirmed one of the cases received treatment in the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department from 11:49pm on 19 August to 06:36am on 20 August for an unrelated condition.

West Moreton Health is contacting any patients and staff who may have been exposed at the time when this patient was in the ED.

Residents will now only be allowed to visit someone in hospital if they are a parent or guardian of a person under the age of 18, if providing end-of-life support, or a partner or support person for a pregnant patient.

All other patient visitors must receive approval from the Chief Executive of the hospital.

