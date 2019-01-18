Menu
Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens in Queens Park. Jade Kickbusch and Kaleb Baker.
Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens in Queens Park. Jade Kickbusch and Kaleb Baker. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Council reveals number of visitors to its Christmas event

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Jan 2019 12:33 AM
A CHRISTMAS Wonderland spectacular has been hailed a success, with thousands of residents attending the event.

Ipswich City Council's inaugural Christmas Wonderland event was held in December, bringing lights and decoration to Nerima Gardens in Queens Park with the support of our Sister City Nerima, Japan.

In the two weeks before Christmas, 14,470 people passed under the arch to the gardens.

Of the 12 nights slated for the event, only three were cancelled due to weather.

The biggest night was on Sunday, December 23, the second last night of the event, where 2410 people strolled through the lights display.

Ipswich City Council Events and Engagement officer Joanne Hadnutt said five months of planning went into the event and they were amazed at the positive response.

"People said about Christmas Wonderland that they were really happy this was being showcased in the city," she said.

The council plans to build on the popularity of roving performers and food trucks.

Ipswich City State Emergency Service volunteers assisted every night of the event.

Ms Hadnutt said the nights the Christmas Wonderland was open went without a hitch, and the team was very pleased with how visitors respected the much-loved Nerima Gardens.

"A number of people said they didn't know Nerima Gardens was there, that Ipswich had such a beautiful manicured park, and they were keen to come back and see what the gardens looked like without the lights," she said.

christmas wonderland ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

