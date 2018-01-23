Visiting bowlers stump Pioneers

Webb Shield Cricket match between Ipswich Pioneers Vs Brisbane Warehouse at Ivor Marsden Cricket Ovals. Ipswich batsman Brodie Dwyer is run out.

ON PAPER, Ipswich Pioneers should have won their Webb Shield clash against Warehouse.

That was the short assessment from Ipswich bowler Chris Smith following the 62-run defeat at Walker Oval on Sunday.

Smith had every reason to be confident, after Ipswich cruised to a 122-run win when the two sides last met in October.

But on Sunday, with a line-up stacked full of talent, the Pioneers failed to fire on all fronts.

"I think they got away from us in the middle there, when (Michael Schloss) started spanking a few," Smith said of the 73-run, sixth-wicket stand which dug Warehouse out of an early hole.

"It was a fast outfield, and he kept pushing his luck hitting over the top and got away with a few.

"If we'd been able to get him out early, we could have restricted them to maybe 160 or 170."

Instead the visitors set a total of 215, and the Pioneers' run chase got off to the worst possible start when Brodie Dwyer was run out in the first over.

"The run out was unfortunate, but that can happen I guess when you've got players that don't play with each other on a weekly basis," Smith said of the communication mix-up in the middle.

"But with the batting line-up we had - with the talent we had - we should have done a lot better than we did."

Tom Douglas (32) aside, no Ipswich player managed more than 15 runs as the hosts crumbled to be all-out for 153.

Smith was the hosts' best-performed with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/37.

But he admitted Warehouse came to Walker Oval with a better bowling blueprint.

"I think everyone that got a start looked alright, but no one outside of Tommy was able to get a score," Smith said.

"They bowled pretty straight. If you bowl in front of the stumps and the ball is doing a bit off the wicket, it's tough to score off.

"We didn't do that, we were trying to hit the top of off and they had a couple of guys that played across the line well. That showed the difference."

Despite the hiccup, Smith still has every confidence the Ipswich side can reverse their fortunes in the next match against Toowoomba on February 4.

"We can definitely (win the Webb Shield)," Smith said. "We had the better team yesterday, we just didn't perform. If you're a little bit off as a team, you'll be beaten by a lesser side. That's cricket."