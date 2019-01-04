VISION: Police hunt two men who hit nine business across SEQ

DETECTIVES are appealing to the public to help locate two men involved in a number of burglaries across Ipswich and Brisbane.

DETECTIVES are appealing to the public to help locate two men involved in a number of burglaries across Ipswich and Brisbane. Trevor Veale

DETECTIVES are appealing to the public to help locate two men involved in a number of burglaries across Ipswich and Brisbane.

Police have released CCTV footage in an effort to catch the men, who targeted nine warehouses and small businesses at Ipswich, Jindalee, Rocklea, Deagon and Keperra between August and December, 2018.

Detectives believe the series of break and enters are linked and that the men in the vision may be able to help with their inquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.