Vision for $1.5 billion Ipswich community outlined

THE developer of Ripley Town Centre, which is planned for an area expected to be home to 133,000 people by 2036, has released an in-depth vision for the masterplanned community.

In a document released by Sekisui House Australia, some of the finer details proposed for the massive $1.5 billion development in one of Australia's major growth areas are examined.

Ripley's population is projected to rise at a rate of 27.6 per cent every year until 2026, with the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area declared in 2020.

This has seen about 20 active residential developers enter the area to accommodate future growth.

The Ripley Town Centre will feature 10 'lifestyle hubs' including healthcare, education, retail, commercial, recreational and community facilities.

All major facilities and amenities are planned to be within a 20-minute walk but the report notes delivery of the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central Public Transport Corridor is key to the future of the area.

Artist impression of the Ripley Town Centre masterplanned community.

"These interconnected spaces will help to enrich lives by forging the connection between home, work and play, and by creating a self-sufficient, circular ecosystem, and a real sense of belonging," the report noted.

"Early provision of the rail line in Ripley will be vital to lead and sustain all communities in the region, and provide affordable transport choices that improve people's access to services and employment.

"Several initiatives will be developed and implemented that will allow the community and commercial operators to realise considerable savings and benefits, while also reducing their carbon footprint and adding long-term asset value including private community energy network, private electric car share scheme (and) body corporate shared guest apartment scheme."

Sekisui House said once complete, the community will create 31ha of available land for development, 2000 apartments, two ha of public and cultural outdoor space, healthcare and community facilities, 20,000 jobs and indoor and outdoor sport facilities built to the "highest level".

"Key to Ripley Town Centre's way of life is the Japanese concept of Satoyama," the report states.

"At its core, Satoyama focuses on the mutual benefits of integrating natural habitats with built environments, connecting people through 'ribbons of green'.

"Guided by Satoyama, significant value has been placed on generous green spaces, creating opportunities for residents to not only engage with each other, but also lead healthy, fulfilling lifestyles.

Artist impression of the Ripley Town Centre masterplanned community.

"The masterplan vision draws on the 20-minute neighbourhood philosophy to create a low-carbon, connected community, with major facilities and amenities within a 20-minute walk."

Several initiatives will be developed and implemented at the development as part of its 'shared economy'.

These include a community embedded energy network, which is the first of its kind in Queensland.

It will allow buildings within the development to generate and use shared power.

A private electric car sharing model is designed to save costs on car ownership and carparking.

"Several initiatives, already in place as part of Ripley Town Centre stage one, will be carried over or reimagined as part of subsequent stages including solar energy, energy efficient glazing, shading and insulation, raw material use and water sensitive urban design principles," the report noted.

"Taking inspiration from Sekisui House Japan, where zero waste is achieved at each stage of production, both Ripley Town Centre and Ecco Ripley construction activities generate extremely low waste.

"The Ripley Town Centre masterplan vision focuses on providing access to a connected, smart, integrated, safe and efficient transport system.

"Early provision of a rail line service is critical to support the region's fast-growing population."

Stage of the development was delivered in May 2018 with a Coles, BWS, Anytime Fitness, medical centre and about 20 specialty stores.