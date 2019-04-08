Menu
Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Apr 2019 9:01 AM
TWO thousand and thirty nine days ago Tony Abbott told a jovial crowd at Sydney's Four Seasons Hotel he would form a competent and trustworthy Coalition Government.

If the pundits are right May 18 will be when the Coalition's six-year reign ends.

A week is a long time in politics, so the 291 weeks since Mr Abbott's victory have felt like a lifetime.

Australian politics has been through the ringer since Labor last occupied The Lodge

There is a desperate appetite for politicians to listen.

This election will be one of the most significant in a generation.

Global economic headwinds are strengthening while the class divide in Australia is widening.

Read about the candidates and consider your choice.

Don't simply do what you've always done.

There's too much at stake, right across the board.

As the QT and Bernard Salt have shown through the Future Ipswich campaign, our region is at a crossroads.

We need a vision and a can-do attitude to get things done in the region's three electorates.

Throughout the campaign we'll focus on a candidate's plan more than the criticism of an opposing party.

We hope you will do that too.

editorial federal election 2019 opinion politics
Ipswich Queensland Times

