Visa cancelled: Road rager faces deportation

An Ipswich father’s Visa has been cancelled and he now faces deportation after breaching a suspended jail sentence.

A man involved in an ugly road rage outburst involving the use of an axe has been resentenced and could now face deportation.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court via video-link from jail, Leo Tavita, 25, a Samoan born father of two from Churchill, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended sentence that was imposed for unrelated offences that occurred before the road rage incident.

Crown legal officer Andreas Galloway said Tavita was sentenced by Ipswich District Court on April 9 last year.

The full nature of those charges was not revealed in court.

He was later sentenced by Ipswich Magistrates Court in December to 18 months’ jail for charges including going armed to cause fear; possession of shortened firearms; possession of a weapon with its serial number defaced; and possession of a drug utensil.

Judge Michael Byrne QC said he had read overnight the submissions on penalty from the prosecution and defence barrister Daniel Boddice.

Mr Galloway said his understanding was that Tavita would be interviewed by Australian Immigration officers at the end of the court hearing.

Upon his release, Tavita would go straight into Immigration Detention. His visa was already cancelled.

Mr Boddice argued Tavita should be released from jail immediately.

Judge Byrne revealed some details of the earlier offence from January 2019, which he said involved Tavita approaching a person in a parked car saying he had a gun.

The person got out and Tavita pointed out a nearby car saying they had a gun.

Judge Byrne said it would have been very frightening for the victim.

He said Tavita was released from jail on those offences in April 2020, then five months later committed more offences including going armed to cause fear in a road rage incident.

“You have been declared an unlawful non-citizen. The likelihood is you will be deported,” he said.

Judge Byrne said he accepted Tavita’s deportation would cause hardship and involve separation from his family.

He said it was appropriate that the sentence be suspended immediately.

He said Tavita’s fate was in the hands of Immigration authorities.