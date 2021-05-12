Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victorian authorities are trying to track down hundreds of AFL fans, believing they may have boarded a train with a man who has tested positive to COVID-19.
Victorian authorities are trying to track down hundreds of AFL fans, believing they may have boarded a train with a man who has tested positive to COVID-19.
Health

Virus warning for footy fans

by Ben Graham
12th May 2021 12:30 PM

Victorian authorities are working with the AFL to track down hundreds of fans who attended the clash between Richmond and Geelong last Friday.

They are working on the assumption that "many hundreds" of fans may have, after the game, travelled on the same train as a Wollert man who has tested positive to COVID-19.

Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters the two clubs were helping contact members and supporters who travelled to or from the game on the same train as the infected man.

Originally published as Virus warning for hundreds of AFL fans

afl coronavirus sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich Force to share in benefits of new NBL1 series

        Premium Content Ipswich Force to share in benefits of new NBL1 series

        Basketball Stability and strong recruiting has Ipswich team eager ‘to put on a good show’ entering historic national competition. See how the men’s side is shaping up.

        Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        Premium Content Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        News Yamanto Central Shopping Centre has announced another significant retailer to join...

        Jets footballer worthy of celebrating 200 game milestone

        Premium Content Jets footballer worthy of celebrating 200 game milestone

        Rugby League Great clubman who moved from wing to front row overcomes injury setbacks to be in...

        Teen ‘opted out’ during delivery driver robbery

        Premium Content Teen ‘opted out’ during delivery driver robbery

        News An Ipswich teenager has avoided jail time after a court heard he abandoned his...