COVID-19: Another coronavirus case has been confirmed in the region, bringing the West Moreton region’s total to 36.
NEW CASE: West Moreton records another confirmed virus case

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
31st Mar 2020 3:00 PM
ONE more coronavirus case has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, bringing the region's total to 36.

The age and sex of the patient is unknown as is the specific town the patient lives in.

Because the West Moreton health region covers Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Boonah and Ipswich hospitals, it is possible the new patient is from the Lockyer Valley or Somerset regions.

In the past week, the number of cases in the region has jumped from 10 to 36, with a whopping 19 new cases confirmed at the weekend.

Queensland Health and West Moreton Health have not commented on where in the region the patients have been detected, the age range of most patients or which hospitals are currently treating coronavirus patients.

Of the 36 cases, Queensland Health has confirmed the first two patients, confirmed on March 14 and 15, were a 51-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

Gatton Star

