COVID Sydney: Roosters to be tested after positive case visits Moore Park cafe
Rugby League

Virus shock: Roosters to be tested after possible exposure

by Phil Rothfield and Fatima Kdouh
6th May 2021 7:37 AM
The entire Sydney Roosters playing squad and coaching staff will undergo COVID tests this morning before Friday night's match against the Parramatta Eels.

It follows confirmation from NSW Health that an eastern suburbs man, who has tested positive to COVID, visited a Moore Park café on Monday where the players regularly have coffee.

All staff members in the Roosters' administration have been told not to go to work on Thursday and will also be tested.

Azure café was listed on the NSW Health website on Wednesday night.

It is a café in the entertainment quarter in Moore Park where the Roosters' offices are located.

A planned function at the Easts Leagues Club in Bondi Junction at lunch time has been cancelled.

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley was alerted late last night of a potential problem

"We're doing everything we can to get more information about the movement of players," Annesley said.

"We were alerted late last night and we will take all precautionary steps as soon as possible."

The NRL and the Roosters will issue a statement later today.

