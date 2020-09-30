Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

The virus restrictions that could be permanent

by Alexis Carey
30th Sep 2020 10:10 AM

 

How we work, eat, socialise and cough in public could all change forever following the coronavirus pandemic leading demographer Bernard Salt has warned.     

He told The Herald Sun face masks could be visible in public for the next decade, with jamming up close to strangers at restaurants and watching games at the MCG set to become confined to the past.

Demographer Bernard Salt. Picture: David Caird
Demographer Bernard Salt. Picture: David Caird

When it comes to how we live, veggie gardens and home offices could become sought after in the housing market. Comfy tracksuit bottoms could replace office wear and we won't be logging off Zoom anytime soon.

Perhaps most significantly, coughing and sneezing in public will become frowned upon, and Aussies may adopt the trend seen in some Asian nations, of wearing masks voluntarily while sick.

"That will be regarded as a highly offensive act in the 2020s, almost akin to lighting a cigarette in a restaurant or cafe during the 2010s," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rare media access on judgement day for Pisasale

        Premium Content Rare media access on judgement day for Pisasale

        News The disgraced former Ipswich mayor will be sentenced for more than 30 offences today

        Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

        Premium Content Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

        News Paramedics are assessing serious leg injuries following a crash this morning

        All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of all people due to appear...

        Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        Premium Content Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        News A LOCKYER Valley resident has lodged a petition to stop trucks on rural roads in...