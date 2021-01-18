Virus lockdown inspires artist’s award-winning masterpiece

RENOWNED Ipswich artist LeAnne Vincent has added yet another impressive feat to an already remarkable career.

Ms Vincent, who recently won a $10,000 prize at the Queensland Regional Art Awards, is treating local audiences to her work during its showcasing at popular exhibition ‘Decadence’.

Currently on show at Ipswich Art Gallery, the touring exhibit features the very piece which won Ms Vincent the statewide gong.

The work of six other rising Ipswich talents is featured.

Donna David, Grant Quinn, Kylie Stevens, Renee Yates, Deb Mostert and Jane du Rand were among thirty finalists also recognised at the awards last year.

Local artists Donna Davis, Grant Quinn, Kylie Stevens, LeAnne Vincent (centre), Renee Yates, Deb Mostert and Jane du Rand. Pic: Ipswich City Council

Fashioned during the height of lockdown, Ms Vincent said her top-tier piece ‘Flourish’ had been inspired by daily ventures in the backyard of her Sadliers Crossing home.

Her studio sits within the confines; a converted garage behind her cottage which houses collections of flora and fauna, insects - even snake skins.

“During lockdown I commenced a daily exploration of my backyard ecology; walking laps within my confined space, collecting remnants of flora and fauna, and seeking the unseen,” Ms Vincent said.

LeAnne Vincent's studio at her Sadliers Crossing home. Pic: Ipswich City Council

“Prompted by this investigative process, I began to re-conceptualise my understanding of decadence, shifting from material luxuries to the abundance of time for slow observation of nature and appreciation of place.”

Her current pieces focus on the use of cameraless photography, such as the cyanotype contact prints of objects on either fabric or paper.

Ms Vincent said she was influenced by the first known female photographer Anna Atkins, who went on to publish a book in 1843 using the same process.

“I used the same technique to create a visual impression of these ecosystems on fabric,” she said.

Inside LeAnne Vincent's studio. Pic: Ipswich City Council

“The stitching signifies determined walking and the act of mapping while the circles are a recurring motif in my art practice, which here allude to a cyclical abundance.”

She said she hoped her masterpiece prompted conversations surrounding the impacts – both positive and negative – which humans could have on the natural world.

For more information on the touring exhibition, click here.

Decadence Exhibition

When: On display until 26 January 2021.

Where: Ipswich Art Gallery, d’Arcy Doyle Place on Nicholas Street

Cost: Entry is free.