Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino said authorities were bringing more resources to the hotline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw
Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino said authorities were bringing more resources to the hotline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw
News

Virus hotline cracks under lockdown pressure

by Angie Raphael
27th May 2021 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM

Victoria’s coronavirus hotline has been inundated with calls as many people struggle to get through.

“There are currently high volumes of calls to the hotline and may be connection difficulties or delays,” the Victorian Health Department said.

“We are working with the service provider and will advise as soon as this issue has been rectified.”

It comes following the announcement of a seven-day lockdown in the state, which will begin on Thursday night.

Authorities are asking people to be patient.

“We are bringing more resources in to the hotline,” Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters on Thursday.

“We will more than double the number of operators in the coming time.”

Victoria has recorded 26 cases of coronavirus, including 12 in the past 24 hours, with the list of 79 exposure sites continuing to rise.

Originally published as Virus hotline cracks under lockdown pressure

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        Premium Content New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        News Approval has been granted to build the servo on a two hectare block, with plans for eight fuel pumps and a shop

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more...

        Man found hiding in bed frame after alleged assault

        Premium Content Man found hiding in bed frame after alleged assault

        Crime He was found by police hiding inside the base of a woman’s bed

        ‘Plain stupidity’: Magistrate slams court-dodging dad

        Premium Content ‘Plain stupidity’: Magistrate slams court-dodging dad

        Crime A man failed to show up at court after police found a pipe and Viagra pill in his...

        • 27th May 2021 1:00 PM