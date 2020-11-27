Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Virus-free: Victoria hits stunning COVID milestone

27th Nov 2020 7:49 AM

 

Victoria has done the seemingly impossible and officially eliminated COVID-19 by hitting a major milestone this morning.

It wasn't long ago, on August 11,  that there were 7880 active cases in the state, but now Victoria has hit 28 days without a single infection.

Epidemiologists say elimination is achieved after 28 days without new infections or mystery cases in the community, but Victoria has gone one better with no infections recorded at all.

It was a goal that many thought was impossible and even Daniel Andrews set his sights this high. He said in his press conferences that it would have been a good byproduct of his approach, but it was never the aim.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly said eliminating the virus locally was "unrealistic", but her state is surging towards elimination too as long as no local cases are reported in the next nine days.

South Australia is now the only state recording locally acquired cases. Two states - Victoria and Tasmania - don't have any active cases. It's important to point out that those two states are not accepting overseas travellers.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All 188 people due in Ipswich Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content All 188 people due in Ipswich Magistrates Court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of all people due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court

        • 27th Nov 2020 7:05 AM
        Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

        Premium Content Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

        News The community digs in for new sensory path at early education centre

        • 27th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
        Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        Premium Content Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        News Seven firearms were located in an unlocked and open gun safe

        MEGA-GALLERY: See the 2020 formals in photos

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: See the 2020 formals in photos

        News Year 12s from Ipswich and surrounds celebrate the end up year with glamour and...