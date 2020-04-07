Virus delays 60th anniversary of Lowood Grand Prix

ON HOLD: Bill Lubke and Garry Saunderson with the 1960 Ford Anglia that will be on show at the postponed event. Photo: Ken Langford

CAR enthusiasts in the Somerset region are the latest group to be disappointed by event cancellations caused by coronavirus.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 25th Australian Grand Prix, which was held in Lowood, the Lowood Lions Club began organising a car show to take place in July.

Promising to be a “trip down memory lane”, it was set to draw a large static display of vintage cars to the Lowood Showground, including cars which had raced at the Grand Prix.

Along with numerous other events, the show has become yet another coronavirus causality.

Volunteer Garry Saunderson was in charge of organising cars for the event.

As a young boy, he attended car shows with his father and said it was possible he had even been at the 25th Australian Grand Prix.

“I’ve been into old cars for most of my life because, when I was a 10-year-old kid, my dad used to take me out there to watch the racing,” Garry said.

“I probably was (at the Grand Prix) because I remember being around cars all the time.”

A few years ago, Garry got his hands on a 1960 Ford Anglia with a history tied to the Lowood track.

“It wasn’t raced in the Grand Prix but it was raced on that track from about 1963 to 1966,” he said.

“I bought it because I was there as a kid and watched it race.”

Garry has been doing up the car for the 60th anniversary, restoring it to its former glory.

“It came on the market two years ago so I thought I’ll grab that,” he said.

“I’m restoring it completely – it’s been sandblasted all over, underneath, inside, it’s been panel beaten and had the rust removed.

“It’s been painted back to the colour it was last time it raced.”

At this stage, the committee have pushed the event back until June next year.

“These things happen … There’s more important things than racetracks and old cars,” Garry said.

“It gives me more time to get it together … I’ll probably have it going by then.”