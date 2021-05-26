Menu
Virus contacts crossed border to Sydney

by Anton Nilsson
26th May 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:23 PM

Two people who are considered close contacts of positive virus cases from Victoria have tested negative in Sydney.

The two people were alerted by contact tracers they should get tested, NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

“As soon as they received a call alerting them to the fact they were close contacts, they immediately contacted NSW Health, we immediately got testing done, and I can confirm that two of those that were contacted last night were negative,” Dr Chant said.

But there could be more people who would be considered close contacts, she cautioned.

The two people were alerted by contact tracers they should get tested, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
“There were two that I was aware of, but there were a number of others that had gone to the shopping centre,” Dr Chant said.

“And as you can imagine, a shopping centre could have captured a broader group of people.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard cautioned NSW residents not to travel to Melbourne at the moment unless it was absolutely necessary.

“It might be wise, it might be precautionary, not to travel to Melbourne or Victoria, but particularly greater Melbourne, until the Victorian government is able to provide further clarity on what is happening,” Mr Hazzard said.

“If you don’t really need to go to greater Melbourne at the moment it might be a good idea just to leave it for a few days until we get some clarity from the Victorian government as to what’s going on.”

Dr Chant and Mr Hazzard were speaking alongside Premier Gladys Berejiklian and community and religious leaders at the mass vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

The leaders called a press conference there on Wednesday to continue to urge residents who are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to get their jabs.

A local coronavirus cluster in Melbourne grew to a total of 15 cases on Wednesday after six new people tested positive.

Originally published as Virus contacts crossed border to Sydney

