Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNION CONCERNS: Stanwell Power Station workers could be vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNION CONCERNS: Stanwell Power Station workers could be vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News

Virus concerns for staff at Qld's Stanwell Power Station

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
20th Mar 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNION fears the COVID-19 outbreak could create a potential staff shortage at government-owned power generators including CQ's Stanwell Power Station, crippling Queensland's power network.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland District vice president Shane Brunker said government-owned energy corporations needed to urgently establish registers of skilled workers who could be called upon to fill staff shortages, and provide those workers with appropriate training.

"Under the Federal Government protocols, workers testing positive having to spend at least 14 days in quarantine, and co-workers who have contact with infected workers also having to self-isolate," Mr Brunker said.

"Given that shift crews come into contact with each other at changeover, even a minor outbreak among the workforce could force a large number of shift workers into lengthy absences - leaving our energy generation assets at risk.

"The government-owned corporations simply do not have the workforce capacity at their sites to cover such a scenario."

Mr Brunker said there was a pool of skilled energy workers in the Queensland workforce who could be called upon to fill staff shortages if needed, but we had to start planning for that situation now.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham and Acting Stanwell Power Station Manager Angie Zahra.
Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham and Acting Stanwell Power Station Manager Angie Zahra.

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham responded saying there were now special leave provisions available for government-owned corporations to apply to their workforces.

"These leave arrangements will assist our publicly-owned energy companies to manage their critical staff," he said.

"They are already acting to manage those staff - including the generators looking at the sharing of critical staff.

"I can assure Queenslanders that if staff are taken offline, well-rehearsed contingency procedures will ensure ongoing reliable, electricity supply."

More Stories

Show More
anthony lynham cfmeu coronavirus covid19 editors picks energy outbreak power network qld stanwell power station tmbbusiness tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        premium_icon Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        News A Lockyer Valley mum wants to help get essentials to those who need them most during pandemic crisis.

        IN COURT: Full names of 115 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 115 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        • 20th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        School not consulted over decision to remove 40km/h zone

        premium_icon School not consulted over decision to remove 40km/h zone

        Council News The St Augustine’s College principal found out via social media.

        PM to reveal new rules as virus cases soar

        PM to reveal new rules as virus cases soar

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths.