Coles in Bundoora Square has been added as a tier 2 Covid-19 exposure site. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling
News

Virus alerts for Bunnings, Coles stores

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Jun 2021 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM

A Bunnings warehouse, Coles supermarket and an aged care facility are among 29 new alerts added to Victoria’s list of Covid-19 exposure sites.

The health department issued the tier 1 and tier 2 health alerts on Wednesday night following one new local case of coronavirus – that case was linked to a previously known outbreak and was already quarantining.

It also followed an announcement that greater Melbourne’s two-week lockdown would end at 11.59pm on Thursday, with health authorities confident they had the latest coronavirus outbreak under control.

Anyone who visited Marco Fine Food and Groceries in Reservoir on June 8 between 12pm and 12.30pm must urgently get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

More than a dozen tier 1 alerts were also issued for the Arcare Maidstone aged care facility – see the scrolling list of updated Covid-19 exposure sites for details.

Anyone who visited the following tier 2 sites must urgently get tested and isolate until they received a negative result:

  • THOMASTOWN: Bunnings; June 8 between 6pm-6.30pm; Tier 2
  • BUNDOORA: Coles Bundoora Square; June 7 between 12pm-1pm; Tier 2
  • THOMASTOWN: BP Thomastown 72 Keon Parade; June 7 between 6pm-6.30pm; Tier 2
  • NORTH MELBOURNE: Kumon; May 27 between 5.45pm-6.15pm; Tier 2
  • MARIBYRNONG: Maribyrnong Aquatic Centre; May 26 between 6pm-8.30pm; Tier 2
  • SOUTH MELBOURNE: The Old Paper Shop Deli; June 5 between 10.50am-11.15am; Tier 2
Despite announcing an end to lockdown. Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino urged Victorians not to become complacent. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie
There are 180 locations in total, with Victorians urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

The Department of Health will confirm if any new local cases of coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours later on Thursday.

