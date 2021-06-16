Virus alert for Bunnings, Dan Murphy’s

Woolworths in South Melbourne Central was added to the list of exposure sites. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

More than 30 venues, including an inner city Bunnings and Woolworths supermarket, have been added to Victoria’s long list of Covid-19 public exposure sites.

The popular South Melbourne Market was also added to the list after two residents from a Southbank townhouse and apartment complex tested positive to coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Kings Park apartment complex has been listed as a tier 1 exposure site with residents forced into two weeks isolation after health officials revealed they believe transmission had occurred in communal areas.

The following venues were added as tier 1 exposure sites on Tuesday, meaning people need to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days:

Male Bathrooms – Level 2, South Melbourne Central, 113 Cecil St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 1.45pm to 2.15pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: Padre Coffee, South Melbourne Market, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 11.30am to 12.30pm;

Sakura Kaiten Sushi II, 282 Lonsdale St, Melbourne on June 13 from 12.30pm to 1.50pm; SOUTHBANK: Kings Park Apartment Complex, Dodds and Wells streets, Southbank from June 2 to 14 at all times.

The following sites were added as tier 2 exposure sites on Tuesday, meaning people need to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result:

Ikea Richmond, Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre, 630 Victoria St, Richmond on June 11 from 5.50pm to 7pm; RICHMOND: Kmart Richmond, Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre, 630 Victoria St, Richmond on June 11 from 7pm to 7.20pm;

Woolworths, South Melbourne Central, 113 Cecil St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 1.44pm to 2.15pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: Mister Margherita, 1/52 Park St, South Melbourne on June 11 from 6.15pm to 6.35pm;

Fruits on Coventry, South Melbourne Market – Stall 46, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 12.20pm to 12.50pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: South Melbourne Market, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 11.30am to 1.30pm;

Golden Dragon Asian Grocery, South Melbourne Market – Stall 80-81, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 12.44pm to 1.10pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: Asian Grocery Store, South Melbourne Market – Stall 38, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 12.55pm to 1.15pm;

K and L Poultry, South Melbourne Market – Stall 27, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 1.02pm to 1.21pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: Kirkpatrick’s Meats, South Melbourne Market – Stall 10, 322-326 Coventry St, South Melbourne on June 12 from 1.08pm to 1.30pm;

Bunnings, 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne on June 13 from 2.30pm to 2.55pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: Nine Yards Coffee Shop, 228-230 Dorcas St, South Melbourne on June 13 from 11.35am to midday;

Bunnings, 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne on June 13 from 11.45am to 12.15pm; PORT MELBOURNE: Bunnings, 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne on June 12 from 1pm to 1.25pm;

Bunnings, 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne on June 12 from 4.07pm to 4.30pm; SOUTH MELBOURNE: Officeworks, 231 Kingsway, South Melbourne on June 11 from 12.30pm to 1.10pm;

Jardin Tan, Royal Botanic Gardens, Birdwood Ave, South Yarra on June 11 from 10.30am to 11am; MELBOURNE: Melbourne Central – JB Hi Fi, Shop 101B, Level 1, Melbourne Central, 211 La Trobe St, Melbourne on June 13 from 1.35pm to 2.20pm;

QV Melbourne – Dan Murphy’s, Corner of Lonsdale and Swanston streets, Level 1, Queen Victoria Building, Melbourne on June 13 from 3.50pm to 4.20pm; MELBOURNE: QV Melbourne – Woolworths, Corner of Lonsdale and Swanston streets, Queen Victoria Building, Melbourne on June 13 from 4.10pm to 4.30pm;

Kmart Melbourne CBD, 236 Bourke St, Melbourne on June 13 from 2.40pm to 3.30pm; MELBOURNE: Melbourne Central – Axil Coffee Roasters, Shop GD087, Melbourne Central Tower, 360 Elizabeth St, Melbourne on June 13 from 1.20pm to 1.45pm;

Food Court at Victoria Gardens, Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre, 630 Victoria St, Richmond on June 11 from 7.20pm to 8pm; SOUTHBANK: IGA Plus Liquor, 151 Sturt St, Southbank on June 10 from 8pm to 9pm;

Woolworths Melbourne Square, Shop 1/10 Hoff Boulevard, Southbank on June 10 from 3.30pm to 4pm; SOUTHBANK: Queenie’s Restaurant and Cafe, 41 Coventry St, Southbank on June 10 from 10am to 10.15am;

Queenie’s Restaurant and Cafe, 41 Coventry St, Southbank on June 11 from 10am to 10.15am; SOUTHBANK: IGA Plus Liquor, 151 Sturt St, Southbank on June 11 from 5.50pm to 6pm.

A JB Hi-Fi store in Melbourne’s CBD was also added to the list. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

The following venue was added as a tier 3 exposure site on Tuesday, meaning people need to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop:

RICHMOND: Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre, 630 Victoria St, Richmond on June 11 from 5.50pm to 8pm;

The number of exposure sites in Victoria has increased after Tuesday’s new cases with 144 now listed, up from 132 on Monday.

There are 54 active cases in Victoria – 40 locally acquired and 14 in hotel quarantine.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

Originally published as Virus alert for Bunnings, Dan Murphy’s