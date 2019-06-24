‘Virtually non-existent’: State of Origin player ratings

QUEENSLAND were belted by NSW in Perth but just how bad was it for Kevin Walters' men? Check out our player ratings from the Blues' Game Two belting of the Maroons.SUBSCRIBE NOW FOR THE BEST NRL COVERAGE

1. KALYN PONGA 5.5

Tommy Turbo used him as a stepladder for NSW's first try as the wonderkid was bombarded by air in the first half and had a Blue tsunami running at him in the second. Tough for a fullback in a BADLY beaten side to have much of an influence.

2. COREY OATES 5

Hardly sighted in the first half but came into the game after halftime to finish with a team-high 114 running metres. Needs a shrink to hypnotise him before away games so he thinks he is playing at Suncorp Stadium every single time.

3. MICHAEL MORGAN 5

Did well with the limited ball he saw with 80 running metres from 11 possessions. Missed three tackles but made nine. Should do a Tommy Turbo and embrace a roving commission away from his edge. Too classy to be kept in the corner.

4. WILL CHAMBERS 4

A typical game from Captain Calamity. Missed five tackles, dropped a ball to let a try go begging, got bowled over to earn a penalty try and threw the ball away to Melbourne teammate Josh Addo-Carr in a rare Maroons raid. As always, a frustrating mixed bag.

Will Chambers and the Maroons had a rough night in Perth. Picture: Brett Costello

5. DANE GAGAI 4.5

That was more like the South Sydney version of Gagai than the Maroons version. Struggled to get into the game which is normally not a problem for the Origin specialist. A low 68 running metres but an equal team-high three tacklebreaks from 10 hit-ups. Three missed tackles and one terrible defensive read.

6. CAMERON MUNSTER 5

If anything, was guilty of trying too hard and was forcing things. The attack looked clunky early and faded away to nothing late. Had 64 running metres, one tackle break, three offloads and a linebreak assist. Hard to do much with no platform.

7. DALY CHERRY-EVANS 4.5

Did not looked his normal composed self. Queensland's attack was a bit all over the shop at times. Persisted with grubber kicks that kept coming up empty. Made 20 tackles by halftime and finished with 34 as NSW sent ballrunners at him all night to dull his attack. It worked.

8. DYLAN NAPA 3

Big Papi was a big flop. Just four hit-ups for 28 metres and 11 tackles. Was virtually non-existent in the early going when he was needed most. Took a busted wrist into the match. With the benefit of hindsight, he shouldn't have played. Should get dropped for the decider.

Dylan Napa had little impact for the Maroons. Picture: Brett Costello

9. BEN HUNT 5.5

Nicely placed kick for the penalty try. Kicked well for most of the night with 264 total metres. Got through 39 tackles but had just the two runs out of dummy-half. Must run more. He's so much more dangerous when he has a dash occasionally.

10. JOSH PAPALII 5.5

Was strong early. Had three tackle breaks and an offload with his 77 running metres and 27 tackles. Missed a tackle on Frizell when he scored. Queensland missed him when he went off. The game was gone when he returned.

11. FELISE KAUFUSI 6

Did not have the impact he had in the series opener. Conceded two penalties and dropped one ball but got through a heap of work with 24 tackles and 102 run metres - the only Maroons forward to crack three figures.

12. MATT GILLETT 5.5

In his 20th Origin, made 45 tackles. Even with his massive defensive workload, still needs to get more involved in attack because he can do some damage out on the edges. Had nine runs for 49 metres. His broken beak started bleeding profusely.

13. JOSH McGUIRE 6

The serial pest delivered what you know he always delivers - workrate and niggle. Had 55 running metes and 16 tackles at halftime, finished with 98 metres and 35 tackles by full-time. Did his job in the middle with all the tough stuff.

Josh McGuire takes on the Blues defence. Picture: AAP

14. MOSES MBYE 4

Lucky to be alive after his medical episode at the team hotel in the build-up to the match. Rode the pine in the first half and came on when the horses (Tommy Turbo and The Fox) had bolted. Could have been an option earlier to spark the attack.

15. JARROD WALLACE 4

The Titans prop had good impact off the bench with 17 tackles and 41 running metres up to halftime. Added just seven more tackles and nine more metres in the second half. Gave away a silly penalty with a late shot on Maloney after a kick.

16. TIM GLASBY 5.5

Had his perfect unbeaten record in Origin ruined by those pesky, high-scoring, far-too-good Blues. Had his elbow taped up like a mummy when he fell awkwardly. Made 60 running metres and 20 tackles in a useful contribution off the bench.

17. DAVID FIFITA 4.5

Did you know he is the first Origin player to be born in the 21st century? (Sigh) anyway, the kid didn't get a heap of chances and had just the six hit-ups and 19 tackles. Another who might have been an option earlier given how badly the Maroons were going.

NSW

1. JAMES TEDESCO 9

Was quiet early compared to Origin 1 but roared into the game and owned it. A menacing run created Tommy Turbo's second try and he continued to terrorise the Maroons with his speed and footwork. A massive 186 running metres. Had two try assists, linebreaks and linebreak assists.

2. BLAKE FERGUSON 7.5

Big, bad, bald, barking mad Blakey spilt one kick when it was "Noah and the Ark" kind of rain so you can forgive him for that. Everything else he did absolutely justified his recall. Played a like an extra forward with 162 running metres in the wet.

3. TOM TRBOJEVIC 9

A terrific treble for Tommy Turbo. Flew over Ponga for the first try and backed up superbly for the next two. Rabs said rock band Eskimo Joe "got them (the crowd) going" pre-match. Tommy Turbo certainly "got them (Blues) going" with a trademark top-shelf effort.

Tom Trbojevic scores a try for the Blues. Picture: Getty Images

4. JACK WIGHTON 7.5

Was brought in for Latrell Mitchell because he is a solid citizen who would not let you down. Went above and beyond in that role. Was in the thick of it early and finished with one try assist and 154 running metres to ensure Latrell will be watching Origin 3 on TV.

5. JOSH ADDO-CARR 8.5

The Fox was on fire. An intercept shutdown a rare promising raid from the Maroons in the first half. Opened them up with a slicing run after halftime and was in the right place, at the right time for two tries in the second half romp. 227 running metres. Wow.

6. JAMES MALONEY 9

Still super-annoying but you have to respect how bloody good he is on the big stage. Was outstanding. Should not have been dropped. Threw a couple of passes that made Tom Brady proud but hit back hard with a 40-20 and a couple of try assists in a ripping game.

James Maloney was superb on his return for the Blues. Picture: Getty Images

7. NATHAN CLEARY 4

A couple of nice tackles to force errors but offered little in attack. Yet again. An ankle injury meant he was sidelined in the second half and - worryingly for him - the Blues improved markedly with Maloney running the show superbly and Graham at five-eighth.

8. DANIEL SAIFITI 6.5

Did enough in his first shift to suggest it won't be his first - and last - Origin. That's a relief for him because you wouldn't want that horrid navy jersey to be your only one. Bent the QLD defensive line significantly which led to the Frizell try.

9. DAMIEN COOK 7

Celebrated his 28th birthday with a typically Damien Cook sort of game. Amassed 35 tackles but also saved enough energy to scare the living daylights out of the Maroons when he ran for dummy-half.

13. JAKE TRBOJEVIC 8

Started in the front row and looked right at home in the rain and heavy conditions. Loved it. Ate it up like a meat pie at smoko. Finished with 133 running metres and 24 tackles in the kind of lion-hearted effort you expect from the much slower - but equally valuable -Turbo.

Jake Trbojevic was mighty up front for the Blues. Picture: Getty Images

11. BOYD CORDNER 7

An understated but important captain's knock. Did a lot of the hard yards that don't attract the plaudits with 117 running metres early in sets. Led by example with no missed tackles and no penalties conceded. Kept driving his side with good voice.

12. TYSON FRIZELL 7.5

Powered over for a try in the first half with ball handling that would have made a Harlem Globetrotter proud. Did not figure much more in attack but tackled everything that moved on his edge (30 tackles for the game). Is that hard he makes a piece of granite feel like a pillow.

14. DALE FINUCANE 8

In the book of Origin cliches, there's a picture of him above "Built for Origin". Elevated into the starting side, the Storm lock did his job early when he powered through tackles and made plenty of metres in the middle. The first of many Origins for him.

Dale Finucane

10. PAUL VAUGHAN 7

Felise Kaufusi bounced off his enormous quads when he took one of his first few hit-ups. The best bench forward in the game. Made 109 running metres and 19 tackles. Lost his starting spot late but embraced the interchange role.

15. TARIQ SIMS 6

Kept the Blues rolling when he was injected into the match. Did his job. Solid but not spectacular with 15 tackles and 76 running metres.

16. CAMERON MURRAY 5

The Bunnies backrower did not see any action in the first half but stepped over the white line early in the second. Made 11 tackles and 64 metres from seven hit-ups.

17. WADE GRAHAM 7.5

Thrown into the fray early and relished the tough stuff. Shifted out to five-eighth in the second half and shone there too. Ran for 102 metres and contributed one try assist and one linebreak assist. Should have No.6 on his back in the decider.