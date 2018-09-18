Virtual reality brings newest housing development to life

PURCHASE: Michael and Julie-Anne Loomes with their daughter Charlotte secured a block of dirt at Torhaven.

BUYERS will be able to walk down streets and view land in virtual reality for a new residential development at Deebing Heights.

More land has been released at Torhaven in the suburb, in the fast-growing Ripley Valley corridor.

With land prices starting from $158,700 and house and land packages from $340,970, demand has been strong. More than half of the first lots released have already sold.

The first release in Torhaven's Parkside precinct offers 21 lots ranging from 340sqm to 735sqm. A major park and playground will also be built.

Home buyers Michael and Julie-Anne Loomes were one of the first to buy in the area and are expected to move into their new home mid next year with their daughter Charlotte.

The family, who currently live in Springfield Lakes, said they were excited to move.

"We want to be able to raise our daughter in our forever home," they said.

Torhaven has opened a sales office at Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights.

Potential buyers will be able to use the latest technology to view the future community.

The office features an interactive touchscreen digital masterplan and, using gaming technology, buyers can walk down the streets of the development and see the view from their chosen block of land in virtual reality.

There are nine major new land subdivisions being marketed in the Ripley Valley area.

Research by property group Oliver Hume shows the majority of buyers in the Ripley Valley area come from Southeast Queensland.

About a third are from Ipswich, 25 per cent from Springfield, 20 per cent from Brisbane and about 10 per cent from the North Lakes region.

Construction commenced at Torhaven earlier this year.

Lots in the first stage are due to be registered next month, with the first homes expected to be completed in mid next year.

Torhaven is being developed by DHA Developments and marketed by Oliver Hume.

Oliver Hume Queensland general manager Matt Barr said affordability was a driving factor in the region.

"Despite the large volume of land coming to market in the Ripley corridor we are still seeing good price growth and high levels of sales," Mr Barr said.

"With Ipswich's population pushing through 200,000 last year and a range of major new infrastructure projects on the way, we don't see demand dissipating anytime soon."

DHA development manager Meagan O'Shea said the estate would also provide housing for members of the Australian Defence Force and their families