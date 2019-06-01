Menu
Police respond to the shooting at Virginia Beach.
News

Mass shooting in US council facility

by Jamie Seidel
1st Jun 2019 7:39 AM

Police are searching room-to-room in a Virginia Beach, Virginia, local government facility after a gunman opened fire.

Unconfirmed reports based on police radio traffic indicate between two and six people have been found shot in one room of the Virginia Beach Municipal Centre, and one police officer is among 'multiple' wounded.

 

Virginia Beach Police say a suspect is in custody. A heavy police presence remains at the scene as officers search the building for more victims and any potential further armed offenders.

Local media report seeing victims being carried in the backs of cars and utility vehicles towards a nearby hospital. An air ambulance helicopter has landed on the grounds.

 

 

Virginia Beach police said the incident was in building 2 at the centre off Nimmo Parkway and Courthouse Drive. The building houses public utilities offices and a permits facility.

The centre is next to both the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, as well as several other government buildings.

MORE TO COME

 

The Virginia Beach municipal buiding where the shooting took place.




