Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Virgin reveals 250 more jobs will go amid aviation ‘crisis’

by Hayden Johnson
15th Sep 2020 8:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Virgin Australia will likely make up to 250 Queensland workers redundant after Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing border closures "severely impacted" the airline's recovery plans.

Up to 250 jobs from the carrier's Southbank head office are likely to go, Virgin CEO Paul Scurrah told staff on Monday.

Mr Scurrah said the aviation industry was "in the midst of the worst crisis" it had ever faced.

"Our cash management throughout this period is absolutely critical," he said.

"One of our largest costs is labour, and with much less transitionary work required as the administration process is coming to an end and without the revenue coming through the door, we simply cannot justify the number of team members who are currently stood up."

The redundancies are the second since the airline was purchased by Bain Capital in June, when 3000 of the airline's 9000-person workforce were cut.

Mr Scurrah also revealed staff who had been stood down would likely remain so until March 2021.

"Consultation will occur immediately for roles which are identified as no longer being required as a result of the smaller operation and reduced work," he said.

Virgin last week closed its Tigerair carrier after 13 years.

Virgin will also review its head office operations, Mr Scurrah suggesting it would become "a smaller, simpler operation".

"The reality is this will also have the regrettable impact of further job losses," he wrote.

"I'm aware that for many of you it will feel like we have already done this … last year.

"However, the world and our business have significantly changed since then which must be addressed."

Qantas recently announced 2500 positions across Qantas and its Jetstar business would be made redundant on top of 6000 jobs cut in June.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Virgin reveals 250 more jobs will go amid aviation 'crisis'

More Stories

aviation business editors picks redundancy virgin virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 100 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 100 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

        Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

        News Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young is concerned about the possibility of...

        Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Premium Content Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Council News The Queenslander could start operating as a medical practice if approval is...

        School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

        Premium Content School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

        Sport Watch episode 7 of the School Footy Show here