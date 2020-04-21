It's official: Virgin Australia goes into administration

Virgin Australia has gone into voluntary administration, leaving at least 15,000 jobs in limbo and Australia facing a future without a second airline.

Accounting firm Deloitte has been appointed as administrators to help the troubled carrier restructure amid the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Virgin Australia is carrying about $5 billion in debt and its cash flow has collapsed due to the pandemic.

The move to place the company into voluntary administration comes after the Federal Government rejected a $1.4 billion bailout to keep the airline afloat.

Virgin Australia was forced to ground its entire international fleet and almost all domestic flights due to travel restrictions caused by coronavirus. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Velocity Frequent Flyer is a separate company under the Virgin Group and is not in administration.

In a statement to the ASX this morning, Virgin Australia said the decision was made to "recapitalise the business and help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis".

"The decision comes as the Group has continued to seek financial assistance from a number of parties, including state and federal governments, to help it through the unprecedented crisis, however it is yet to secure the required support," the statement said.

"Virgin Australia will continue to operate its scheduled international and domestic flights which are helping to transport essential workers, maintain important freight corridors, and return Australians home."

Administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes of Deloitte will work as voluntary administrators supported by Virgin Australia's management team, lead by chief executive Paul Scurrah.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson addressed the decision in a tweet directed at the Virgin Australia team.

Dear @VirginAustralia team. I am so proud of you and everything we have achieved together. This is not the end of Virgin Australia, but I believe a new beginning. I promise that we will work day and night to turn this into reality https://t.co/GJH1zhEqEd pic.twitter.com/GelLiA6DKG — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 20, 2020

"I am so proud of you and everything we have achieved together," he said.

"This is not the end of Virgin Australia, but I believe a new beginning. I promise that we will work day and night to turn this into reality."

In Australia, Virgin employs about 10,000 people directly and supports another 6000 jobs indirectly. About 80 per cent of its direct workforce has already been stood down.

The airline is 90 per cent foreign owned. Abu Dhabi's Etihad owns 21 per cent of the company, while Singapore Airlines and Chinese firms HNA and Nanshan Group each hold 20 per cent. The Virgin Group has a 10 per cent stake.

The Queensland and NSW governments had been in talks about possible bailout packages, the NSW deal contingent on whether the Brisbane-based airline would relocate its headquarters.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann rejected calls for the Federal Government to buy a stake in Virgin Australia but said it wanted two airlines to remain in Australia.

"The Government is not in the business of owning an airline," Mr Cormann told ABC News this morning.

"But we do want to see two airlines continue and we believe that the opportunities (are) there out of the administration process for that to happen."

The airline has spent weeks appealing for a Federal Government lifeline. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Senator Cormann said putting the airline into administration could lead to a sustainable private-sector solution.

"It offers the opportunity for private sector interest to come forward and buy the business or assist with the recapitalisation of the business," he said.

"There's a lot of opportunity from here on in to ensure that there is a viable second airline in Australia moving forward."

He said the airline's major shareholders should be the first to step up.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said having two airlines was crucial for the economy.

"The Government should stop leaving 15,000 Virgin workers hanging. They need to step in and step up on behalf of those workers," Mr Chalmers said.

Virgin Australia suspended its international operations due to the COVID-19 crisis and currently flies only one domestic service between Sydney and Melbourne.

Its subsidiary Tigerair Australia has stopped flying during the pandemic.

Virgin Australia employee Tony Smith (centre) speaks to the media at Melbourne Airport on Monday. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

The Transport Workers' Union's Queensland state secretary Peter Biagini said today was a "terrifying moment" for Virgin Australia's workers.

"Being stood down was bad enough, but believing that there would be light at the end of the tunnel and being able to get back to work once the restrictions are lifted, and now that doesn't look likely," Mr Biagini told the ABC.

Mr Biagini refuted Federal Government suggestions a "stronger airline" could emerge from the administration process.

"I think that's fanciful," he said. "To think that another airline, given that it was different when Ansett collapsed - the economy was going all right, it was just badly managed, that business. This is different. This is all the airlines around the world who are struggling and getting bailouts.

"So to think that if Virgin was to fall over that another airline would just come in and fill the void - that will take years. And in the meanwhile, once we get over this virus, we need two good, strong airlines to be able to service our economy, our travellers and also our freight tasks.

"I've got to say, I'm really disappointed that the Federal Government hasn't stepped up. I know that the Queensland State Government did - they put $200 million in. They were the ones that in the beginning that set up Virgin's headquarters in Queensland, so a lot of money has been put into this already."

The airline started in Australia as low-cost carrier Virgin Blue.

Aviation expert and editor-in-chief of Executive Traveller, David Flynn, said administration did not necessarily mean Virgin Australia will disappear.

"This is not a liquidation," he told ABC Breakfast.

"A liquidation is a wholesale fire sale of assets to pay down debt. This is an administration. That takes the form of being able to reduce the outstanding debt, but also look at restructuring the company. So, in a way, it's more of a restructure, a reset, and potentially a reboot of Virgin into a new airline that is smaller, leaner, and more sharply competitive than the Virgin that we have this morning."

Mr Flynn said the administrator could make major changes to the airline that could keep it afloat, such as returning it to its budget origins.

"The administrator could, for example, cut the number of planes in the fleet. It could decide to make Virgin a much smaller, more boutique airline. It could go back to its low-cost origins of Virgin Blue.

"It could go into the middle of the market to compete against Qantas as a full-service airline and Jetstar as a low-cost airline. It could scrap all of its international flights.

"So, there are a lot of options to play with. But the end result will be to come up with a Virgin that is more efficient, more attractive. And it means that you don't have to be a big airline to still be competitive."

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah and Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson. Picture: Liam Kidston

'MOST CHALLENGING TIME WE HAVE EVER FACED'

Today's announcement comes after Virgin's billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson released a heartfelt open letter demanding more support for the flailing airline.

"For 50 years I have been humbled by the incredible pride our people take in working for Virgin," Sir Richard wrote.

"It is the people across all our businesses, and the hundreds of thousands of people who have worked with us over the years, that make this company so special."

Sir Richard said over the five years he had been in business "this is the most challenging time we have ever faced".

"It is hard to find the words to convey what a devastating impact this pandemic continues to have on so many communities, businesses and people around the world," he said.

"From a business perspective, the damage to many is unprecedented and the length of the disruption remains worryingly unknown."

An open letter to our Virgin family. For 50 years I have been humbled by the incredible pride our people take in working for Virgin. Here are the facts about Virgin businesses: https://t.co/Nv1RLBhp3j pic.twitter.com/BneE0mZ0Zg — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 20, 2020

The billionaire businessman cleared up speculation about "me and our brand".

"I've seen lots of comments about my net worth - but that is calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, not sitting as cash in a bank account ready to withdraw," he said, claiming a large chunk of his personal wealth was being invested across Virgin companies with "a big part of that going to Virgin Atlantic".

"The challenge right now is that there is no money coming in and lots going out," he said.

Originally published as Virgin Australia goes into administration