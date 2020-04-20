Virgin Australia expected to go into voluntary administration

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.

Virgin Australia will reportedly go into voluntary administration after failing to find a way to keep the company afloat.

It's understood its board held crisis meetings this afternoon and will make an official announcement tonight.

The Daily Telegraph reports crisis talks with the NSW and Queensland governments failed to come up with enough cash to bail out the grounded airline.

The beleaguered company is struggling to overcome the $5 billion in debt to come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources have told media outlets the company was unable to secure assistance from the federal government, despite repeated efforts.

Virgin employs about 10,000 people directly and supports another 6000 jobs indirectly.

Deloitte is expected to handle the administration process.

The airline could have been thrown a lifeline by the NSW Government if it gave up its Brisbane headquarters and moved to western Sydney.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet revealed on Sunday that the State Government and the airline had conducted "significant discussions" around financial assistance to keep Virgin in the sky.

Speaking to Sky News' Sharri Markson, Mr Perrottet said a move to western Sydney from headquarters in Brisbane was part of the discussion, and that the government had a "strong interest" in keeping the industry competitive.

But Queensland State Development Minister Cameron Dick hit back at the comments on Monday, telling the NSW Government to "back off" and that he would "fight any attempt by New South Wales to steal Virgin Australia from Queensland to Sydney".

Virgin and Qantas have so far received assistance in the form of a $165 million injection from the government to support them running domestic services for the next eight weeks.

