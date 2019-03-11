Filthy Kohli fumes, Finch hits new low

Kohli couldn’t believe the DRS call went against him.

Kohli couldn’t believe the DRS call went against him.

Virat Kohli has questioned the consistency of the Decision Review System after a key call went against India, while Aussie captain Aaron Finch bagged an unwanted record during the dramatic high-scoring ODI in Chandigarh.

Kohli, at the insistence of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, reviewed a caught-behind shout when rookie Ashton Turner was on 41.

There was a clear spike on Snicko but it came after the ball passed the bat.

Kohli struggled to hide his disbelief at the time and Turner ultimately finished 84 not out, completing Australia's highest ever chase in the 50-over format as it mowed down India's 9/358 with 13 balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

Kohli praised Turner and bemoaned India's "sloppy" fielding during the post-match ceremony but also raised his DRS concerns, unprompted.

"The DRS call as well, it was a bit of a surprise for all of us," Kohli said. "It's becoming more of a talking point in every game. It's just not consistent at all.

"That was a game-changer moment as well.

"That's more of an uncontrollable but the controllables we had to do right and we didn't."

India's players had gathered around in a huddle when they saw the mark on Snicko but when their celebrations were interrupted Kohli was filthy, raising his hands before putting them on his hips as he vented to himself.

He went over to the umpire to discuss the decision and at one point put his head in his hands.

Kohli has generally been supportive of DRS, notably being the captain who ended India's refusal to adopt the system after years of opposition.

"A few close calls. I know I didn't nick that one that went upstairs," Turner said.

"But my heart raced a little when I saw it on the big screen."

Kohli was perplexed by the DRS dud.

Australia's win in the third ODI was also marred by some DRS drama, which prompted Shane Warne and others to rage at ball-tracking technology.

Aaron Finch's LBW dismissal was upheld last Friday by the third umpire. However, there appeared to be a clear discrepancy between where the ball actually landed and where the simulated ball-tracker replay suggested it did.

"It's one of those things, technology isn't right all of the time, is it? Your phone sometimes runs out of service," Finch said.

"All in all it's a pretty good system. It's there for the absolute howler of a decision and mine certainly wasn't that, by any stretch."

Although he scored 93 on Friday, Finch was again found out by a ball targeting his stumps and was clean bowled for a duck on Sunday - his second of the series - when he left a gap between bat and pad to an inswinger from Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kumar.

The ugly dismissal saw Finch reportedly become the first Australian skipper to ever record two ducks in a bilateral ODI series, according to cricket statistician Sampath Bandarupalli.

As worrying as his lack of runs this summer has been the way Finch has been getting out, regularly trapped in front or bowled by balls that seam or swing back into him.

Kumar, who bowls inswingers to the right-hander for fun, has now dismissed Finch three times in 2019 from just 37 balls.

Fortunately for Finch his most recent failure didn't cost his team as Australia recovered from 2/12 to chase down India's imposing total.

Usman Khawaja backed up his maiden ODI century in Ranchi with a classy 91 and Peter Handscomb scored his first ton in the coloured clothing for the national side, anchoring the chase with a superb 117.

Glenn Maxwell (23 from 13 balls) and Alex Carey (21 off 15) chipped in with handy cameos but Turner was the man of the moment, needing just 43 balls to blast an unbeaten 84 in a knock that included six sixes and five fours.

Kohli paid tribute to Australia's batsmen and was happy to accept India had been outplayed, but did mention some late dew made it difficult for his bowlers to hit their areas at the death.

"In the end, you can see it even standing now, it became too wet to bowl and just those last three or four overs for everyone was the difficult part," Kohli said.

"I think the first part of the bowling was fine, and they did a pretty good job. But in the end they were going pretty hard, and it was difficult to bowl in the right areas."