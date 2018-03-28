VIP TICKETS: Your chance to meet Samuel in Ipswich

INSPIRATION: Award-winning actor, advocate and author Samuel Johnson OAM is heading to Ipswich for a special event.

THE man who rode a unicycle around Australia to remind women to check their boobs is coming to Ipswich.

Actor Samuel Johnson is the author of Love Your Sister and the founder of a charity organisation by the same name.

He became an inspirational figure after his sister and mother-of-two Connie Johnson was told she had terminal breast cancer.

She was told to arrange her affairs.

Instead, she sent her brother Samuel on a mission to ride a unicycle around the country to raise awareness among young women.

Samuel did as she asked and after 364 days, 450 community fundraisers and 40 school visits he returned to his sister. Together they'd raised $1.4m for the Garvan Research Foundation.

His sister died in September last year but her death spurred Samuel on to continue raising money for cancer research.

On Friday, April 27, Samuel will appear at the Ipswich Library for the popular Cocktail Hour event.

The QT has two VIP tickets to give away with the lucky winners scoring an exclusive meet and greet session.

Only 120 tickets will be issued and those keen to see Samuel need to know Ipswich Libraries have changed the ticket registration and allocation process on a trial basis.

For this event, a random ballot will be used to select the audience. The changes were introduced in response to huge demand and many missing out on the popular Cocktail Hour sessions.

It means library members can register online, by phone or in person. The shake-up also allows non-members to join the library prior to registering.

Only two tickets will be allowed per ticket holder.

Registration for the ballot open Monday, April 2, and close Sunday, April 8.