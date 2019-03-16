'Violent' overnight storm brings badly needed rain to Gympie

Tom Daunt captured this lightning strike from a storm coming over Gympie from the south west (picture from January 2018).

Flight forced to land at Gold Coast in storms: Footage: Mark Furler

A FRIDAY night storm brought Gympie the rain it badly needed overnight, with a downpour of nearly 60 millimetres in some areas reported by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning.

Southeast Queensland was on the receiving end of a band of storms beginning yesterday afternoon as the BoM issued multiple warnings of potential hail and destructive winds.

READ: Gloomy start to weekend as Coast braces for more rain

The daily rainfall chart for the Gympie station measured 40.4 millimetres as of 9am this morning, more in one night than the entire month of February (35.2mm).

BoM forecaster Jonty Hall said this was "fairly typical" and in accordance with predictions, but some areas around the region had received more rain.

Mr Hall said Mt Kanigan (about 40km north of Gympie) had reported 57.4mm, while Brooyar had 54mm and Magnolia had 69mm.

Heavy falls were reported further south on the Sunshine Coast, including a whopping 120mm at Caloundra Airport and 89mm at Sunshine Coast Airport.

Energex reported 10 customers in the Gympie LGA were affected by outages as of 11:15am, but 156 Ergon Energy customers were without power.

An Energex spokesman said 29,000 homes had been affected across the South East, while 250,000 lightning strikes were recorded from Gympie down to Byron Bay.

He called the storm "violent" and "very active".

News Regional's Mark Furler, on board a flight heading to Sunshine Coast Airport from Melbourne last night, said it was the "scariest flight I've ever been on".

Mr Furler's plane was forced to land at Gold Coast Airport because of the inclement weather.

The BoM forecasts more cloudy conditions in the Gympie area for the rest of today, with an 80 per cent chance of showers becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm remains in place, along with light winds.

More rainfall is expected all the way through next week, with BoM rating the odds of further downpours between 70 and 80 per cent through to next Tuesday.

The chance of rain dips to 50 per cent for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Storms remain a possibility between today and Tuesday.