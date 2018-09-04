'Violent offender' dad of seven locked-up after attacks

WITH other mates John Togo beat up an Ipswich man then took part in the theft of the injured man's car, an Ipswich court has heard.

The injured man awoke in hospital to learn that his car had been stolen.

After being charged Togo failed to come to court because he was too busy celebrating his birthday.

John Warner Togo, 36, of North Ipswich, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in company at Ipswich on June 5, 2017; stealing a motor vehicle on June 5, 2017; entering premises; assault on April 11; and failing to appear at court on May 30.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi tendered photos of the injuries suffered by the man in the attack, a medical report and handed up a five pages of facts to magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

"It was very serious, deliberate, protracted and irrational," he said.

"The victim was hospitalised with facial fractures and stitches above his left eyebrow."

Mr Tsoi said Togo was a mature-aged man with a prior history of violent offending.

Police sought a jail sentence of 18 to 24 months to be suspended after Togo serve one-third.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Togo was a father of seven children aged eight to 19, with five in foster care.

His family is from Kingscliff in NSW, where Togo would return to live with his mother when released from jail.

He had spent 43 days in custody on the charges.

Mr Voight said Togo appeared to be party to the offence of entering premises rather than the main offender.

Ms Sturgess said Togo failed to appear at court when his matters were previously listed for sentence.

Ms Sturgess did reveal some facts, saying police had seen the victim with substantial facial fractures and been taken to hospital.

"He told police there had been some animosity between you and him," she said.

"He was moving out. You followed him, yelled out 'you're f***ed'."

Ms Sturgess said the man dropped his phone and ran away down the footpath and felt hits to his head.

"You were seen to run at him and punched him, kicked him," she said.

"The keys to his car were taken and you drove off in his car."

Ms Sturgess said the assault happened at Riverlink shopping centre on July 11 when Togo attacked a person who tried to get away.

Togo punched him and shoved him into a door of a bank.

When Togo failed to attend court on the charges, Ms Sturgess said he told police he was "too busy celebrating his birthday so he decided not to attend".

She noted his previous convictions for assaults.

"You not only assaulted this man, he was taken to hospital and you stole his car," she said. "Quite shameful behaviour."

Togo was sentenced to 18 months jail for the assault causing bodily harm, and to lesser jail terms.

With 43 days already spent in custody, Togo was ordered to serve six more months jail with parole release on February 27, 2019.