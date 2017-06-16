UPDATE: Hand gun used in violent Ipswich home invasion

UPDATE 11.30AM:

A 22-year-old Gatton woman and a 44-year-old Inala man will appear in court today after an incident in Coalfalls overnight.

Police will allege that around 10.20pm two men and a woman attended a home in Harlin Rd where they had an argument with a 35-year-old male resident.

Police have charged two people following investigations into an incident in Coalfalls last night. — Queensland Police (@QPSmedia) June 16, 2017

Police further allege one of the men produced a handgun, threatening the 35-year-old and demanding his car keys.

The trio fled the scene on foot and were located in a nearby yard a short time later.

The 22-year-old and 44-year-old were each charged with armed robbery in company and break and enter.

They are both due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later today.

No one was injured and police investigations to find the third person involved are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

INITIAL 7.40AM:

POLICE are still hunting for a man and have reportedly charged two others after an alleged home invasion overnight.

Queensland Police say the three people kicked the front door down of a home in Harlin St, Coalfalls at 10.15pm allegedly armed with a firearm.

The occupant, who was known to at least one of the alleged offenders, called police immediately.

Officers arrived and took two people into custody while one escaped, police say.

The pair will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.