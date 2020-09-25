Violent Coast man pushes partner holding baby

A man who pushed his partner who was holding their baby has been sentenced to 18 months on probation.

A man who pushed his partner holding their baby was already on a suspended jail term for punching a man and causing brain bleeding, a court heard.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told Caloundra Magistrates Court the 25-year-old man and his partner had been out drinking at the Kawana Hotel on August 15.

The court heard while waiting to be picked up, the man kneed the victim in the head.

The victim wasn’t sure if it was done deliberately.

Senior Constable Lambert said when they returned home, they got into an argument.

“During the argument the defendant has pushed the aggrieved, causing her to fall to the ground,” she said.

The court heard the victim then went to the bedroom to pick up their seven-month old daughter who had started crying.

The man followed her and pushed her onto the bed, while she was still holding the baby.

He then leant over her and screamed in her face.

The victim then called police.

Sen-Const Lambert told the court when police arrived and were speaking to the man, he refused to let them enter and attempted to close the door.

The man refused to answer any questions and then attempted to close the door on another officer.

He was then arrested for obstructing police.

The man cannot be legalled named to protect his victim.

The court heard the man was serving a three year suspended jail sentence for a drunken punch that left an Ocean St reveller with bleeding on the brain.

Sen-Const Lambert said a jail term was suitable considering the man’s violent history.

The man pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to obstructing police and breaching a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith told the court the man drank too much on the night.

“He realises it’s no excuse for his offending,” she said.

Ms Smith told the court the man said kneeing the victim in the head which was the catalyst for the argument was an accident.

“He’s aware that his conduct was unacceptable, he’s remorseful for his offending,” she said.

The court heard the man lived with his partner and four children.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said the man had been lucky to not go to jail in November 2018 when he was sentenced for punching the man.

“You commit this offence, this serious offence whilst on a suspended sentence for a very serious physical violent offence,” he said.

“So you would have thought that you would abide by the conditions.”

Mr Stjernqvist fined the man $600 and extended his suspended sentence for six months.

He also sentenced him to 18 months on probation.

“If I were you, I’d be scared to look sideways,” Mr Stjernqvist said.

“So your behaviour has to be exemplarily for a long time.”

Convictions were recorded.