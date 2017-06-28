VIOLENT ATTACK: Ipswich worker stabbed in attempted robbery

A WORKER at an Ipswich takeaway store was stabbed in the arm during a violent attempted armed robbery.

Ipswich police have charged two men following the incident at Leichhardt overnight.

It will be alleged around 6.20pm one of the men entered a takeaway food business on Toongarra Rd armed with a knife and demanded money from staff while the second man remained outside.

A physical altercation has then allegedly occurred between a 25-year-old male staff member and the man, resulting in the staff member being stabbed in the arm.

The two men fled the premises while witnesses called for assistance.

The 25-year-old victim was transported to Ipswich Hospital with a serious arm injury.

Police located two men at a nearby address in Leichhardt a short time later and took them into custody without further incident.

A 30-year-old Goodna man has been charged with attempted armed robbery and acts intended to maim and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, on June 29.

A 27-year-old Leichhardt man has been charged with attempted armed robbery in company and acts intended to maim and is also due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 29.