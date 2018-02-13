Menu
VIOLENT ARREST: Lawyer ready to fight for teen hit by police

CONTROVERSIAL: Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.
Claudia Jambor
A PROMINENT North Coast lawyer has offered to pursue legal action against police for a 16-year-old boy who was forcefully subdued during a violent arrest at Byron Bay.

Joe Fahey, who represented two Coffs Harbour women who successfully sued NSW Police for wrongful arrest, scrutinised footage of the arrest that went to air on national television last week

"Sometimes people are required to be taken to the ground, but it looked pretty savage," Mr Fahey said.

"He looked very subdued, he's got four grown men on him, two holding him down and two other's laying into him.

"And the video looks pretty clear, it's pretty difficult to work out how he could be anything other than subdued and basically unable to move."

An internal police review is on-going into the actions of the four police officers involved in the controversial arrest that occurred at Lateen Lane last month.

But Mr Fahey said the teenager "may think he's got to cop it and that's it, but there's more to it than that."

"I'd be happy to pursue a claim on his behalf if he was to get in contact with me," Mr Fahey said.

"I've got a lot of police officers who are great friends and great people," Mr Fahey said.

"At the same time, like in any job, you've got your mugs."

Topics:  arrest byron bay northern rivers law northern rivers police tweed/byron lac youth

Lismore Northern Star
