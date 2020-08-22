’Violated’: Creeps went through girl’s bedroom

A mum and her teen daughter have been left feeling fearful after thieves rummaged through their home before stealing their highly prized sports car.

BRAZEN thieves broke into the bedroom of a 16-year-old girl in the early hours of the morning looking for the keys to her mother's prized muscle car.

They later found the keys elsewhere and roared off into the night with owner Susan Malcolm not realising the HSV Clubsport was missing until a phone call from the police at 2.30am on Tuesday.

Ms Malcolm and daughter Gabby are feeling violated and fearful after thieves rummaged through their Woree home before stealing the highly-prized sports car in the dead of night.

Ms Malcolm thought the early morning call was a prank before looking out the bedroom window only to see her 2009 HSV Clubsport V8 sedan no longer in the driveway.

Susan Malcolm had her HSV Clubsport stolen early Tuesday and have spoken about the ordeal. Ms Malcolm and her daughter Gabby Sinopoli, 16 at their Woree home. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"The only way to steal the car was to get into the house to take the keys," she said.

"So they've been in the house and when I realised that, I was thinking about my daughter, who was downstairs sharing a room with her boyfriend. They went through his things, too, as his keys were gone, but they didn't take his car."

Ms Malcolm said the thieves would have climbed up onto the veranda on the second level before entering.

RECOVERED: The 2009 HSV Clubsport, which Susan Malcolm bought in 2012 for about $42,000, was found dumped in Earlville on Tuesday. PICTURE: Supplied

"It's a violation of privacy. Just walking around the house now and knowing someone's been there, it's made us quite fearful," she said.

"They could've done things to us while we were in the house asleep.

"We're always looking out the window now."

Ms Malcolm said they, were now hyper-vigilant everywhere they went and that Gabby felt like moving from the suburb as she no longer feels safe.

"If they (the perpetrators) are juveniles, then their parents should know where they are all the time," she said.

Ms Malcolm said the contents of a bag that was stolen were left nearby strewn across the street and a pair of Adidas shoes were taken.

Living in Cairns all her life, Ms Malcolm said she hadn't experienced anything like this.

The car was dumped nearby in Earlville where it was found with minor damage.

It was towed to a smash repairer and police conducted forensic examinations.

Detective Acting Sen-Sgt Dan Bramham in the Cairns police Property Crime Squad said no one had been charged yet from the investigations.

"Anyone with information about where the vehicle may have travelled, if you have dashcam or CCTV footage we would really appreciate it," he said. "It's quite a distinctive car."

Originally published as 'Violated': Creeps went through my girl's bedroom