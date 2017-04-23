26°
News

Vintage vinyl to have Ipswich music lovers in a spin today

Andrew Korner | 23rd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Jason Woodward is organising the Ipswich Records Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.
Jason Woodward is organising the Ipswich Records Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 500 people are expected to head down to the Ipswich Showgrounds today for an annual celebration of all things vinyl.

The Ipswich Record Fair is a collector's dream, with more than 30,000 LPs, CDs, and other music memorabilia on show.

Organiser Jason Woodward said one seller was bringing in records from his personal collection of 10,000 albums.

"We'll have more than a dozen record collectors and record dealers selling a huge range of LPs, CDs and other music collectables,” he said.

"It's lots of fun for the music loving family, with everything from bargains to rarities and all types of music from punk to funk, rap to easy-listening.

"There will be more than 30,000 records and CDs to choice from selling from as little as $1 each.”

First-time record sellers will be allowed free tables, and collectors can have their records valued for free on the day by a range of experts. Entry to the Ipswich Record Fair is a $2 gold coin donation.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich showgrounds record fair whatson

How little Chloe surprised her doctors

How little Chloe surprised her doctors

SHE spent the first 70 days of her life in hospital, but look where she is now

New rules may mean the end of Anzac Day re-enactments

Russell Tattam, who collects military equipment, says Anzac Day re-enactments across the state are under threat.

Anzac historians fired up over change to weapons law

UPDATE: Postcode saga to be solved after call to action

Australia Post is fixing the Spring Mountain postcode glitch.

Spring Mountain to get correct postcode after councillor's plea

ANZAC DAY: Where and when to see the RAAF flypasts

The RAAF will be conducting a series of low-level flypasts on Tuesday.

SEE aircraft close up as they mark Anzac Day with low level flypasts

Local Partners

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Six Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Plenty on offer from across the region

STORE OPENING: First 1000 in line for freebies

European chain department store TK Maxx is moving to Ipswich.

TK MAXX will open its doors in Ipswich on Saturday

ANZAC DAY: Where and when to see the RAAF flypasts

The RAAF will be conducting a series of low-level flypasts on Tuesday.

SEE aircraft close up as they mark Anzac Day with low level flypasts

Vintage vinyl to have Ipswich music lovers in a spin today

Jason Woodward is organising the Ipswich Records Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

MORE than 500 people are expected to head down to the Showgrounds

Bubbles on the Lake event cancelled, again

The free Bubbles on the Lake event will go ahead this Saturday.

The Bubbles on the Lake event has been cancelled.

Mia Freedman's eldest son opens up about her

AS a kid, Luca Lavigne would ask his best mate’s mum for a lift to birthday parties, knowing that if he relied on his own mother, he might never get there.

Sam Neill speaks about role in 'rollercoaster' House of Bond

Sam Neill plays Tiny Rowland in Channel 9 miniseries House of Bond, the man who triggered Alan Bond's downfall.

'While he's unique, he won't be the last Bond,' actor Sam Neill says

What's on the small screen this week

Dustin Hoffman stars in Medici: Masters of Florence.

Logies, a talent show and a drama about medieval Italy are top picks

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.

Stars confirmed donation to Rise Above the Flood

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Luxurious Family Home with Room for a Shed, Caravan or Boat!

13 Amie Place, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This stunning & fully renovated family home is sure to grab your attention. Compare it to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

31 Atlantic Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street appeal and it is totally established. It has an...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

Lot7 Old Homebush Road Gowrie Junction Highly Motivated Seller needs this SOLD !! 18 Block Subdivision

Lot 7 Old Homebush Road, Gowrie Junction 4352

Rural 0 0 Auction 19/5/17

Gowrie Junction has been tagged as one of the Boom suburbs close to Toowoomba. This rare parcel of land will be sure to create a large amount of interest. Approx...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

RENOVATION PERFECTION ON A BIG BLOCK

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!