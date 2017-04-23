Vintage vinyl to have Ipswich music lovers in a spin today

Jason Woodward is organising the Ipswich Records Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

MORE than 500 people are expected to head down to the Ipswich Showgrounds today for an annual celebration of all things vinyl.

The Ipswich Record Fair is a collector's dream, with more than 30,000 LPs, CDs, and other music memorabilia on show.

Organiser Jason Woodward said one seller was bringing in records from his personal collection of 10,000 albums.

"We'll have more than a dozen record collectors and record dealers selling a huge range of LPs, CDs and other music collectables,” he said.

"It's lots of fun for the music loving family, with everything from bargains to rarities and all types of music from punk to funk, rap to easy-listening.

"There will be more than 30,000 records and CDs to choice from selling from as little as $1 each.”

First-time record sellers will be allowed free tables, and collectors can have their records valued for free on the day by a range of experts. Entry to the Ipswich Record Fair is a $2 gold coin donation.