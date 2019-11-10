Vinnies launch Christmas Appeal to feed hungry families

VINNIES is on a mission to help needy families this Christmas season, and is calling on the community to donate to its holiday appeal.

Having distributed more than $4 million in food support to struggling Queenslanders, Vinnies is once again hoping generous readers will donate.

Vinnies Queensland president Dennis Innes said many people were doing it tough.

"A festive season without food, presents or hope is the outcome for thousands of Queensland families each year,” he said.

"When people are hungry they call us and we're there.

"Christmas is among our busiest times of the year for people requesting our help.

"Last year alone we gave gifts, food and funds to more than 24,000 people in December, 11,400 of them were children.

"It's shameful that more people than ever face a bleak and sad Christmas. 430,000 Queenslanders are living in poverty and one in five Australian children will go hungry.

"A Christmas where parents forgo eating so their children can have something to eat is no Christmas at all, a Christmas where all around you see others celebrating while you can't is no Christmas at all.

"Our members visit and deliver hampers to families in need in communities right across the state, donations help them to reach more people each December.”

Vinnies Queensland chief executive officer Kevin Mercer said poverty could happen to anyone and urged the public to dig deep.

"Inequality and disadvantage are getting worse in our state but with public's help we will be there for as many Queensland families as possible to give them a Christmas to remember,” he said.

"This Christmas, let's think of those who go hungry so others can eat, those who have to tell their children that there will no presents this year, those who struggle every day with the rising costs of living, not just at Christmas.

"$50 might buy a couple of presents, but donating that $50 can provide a whole family with not just food but hope for the new year ahead and faith that somebody cares about their situation and is willing to help.

"Donations will put food on the table for a family this Christmas, or purchase the one present to go under a tree that makes all the difference to a young child.”

A cash donation of $65 can feed a parent and a child for three days, $340 can cover monthly utilities for a family, allowing more money for food and $1400 can help with rent, removing the threat of homelessness.

Donations to the 2019 Vinnies Christmas Appeal can be made at vinnies.org.au, by phoning 13 18 12, or at any Vinnies Shop.