Vineyard owner's big plans for expansion

Emma Clarke
| 31st Mar 2017 5:00 AM

The site on Mount Beppo Rd is already home to a vineyard but the owners have bold plans to demolish an old shed and build a winery in its place. Leigh Jensen

THE mountain known for its veggie and grain crops could soon be known for a different, more refined product.

Somerset Regional Council has approved plans for a winery, including a cellar door with wine tasting, to be built at Mount Beppo, north west of Ipswich.

The site on Mount Beppo Rd is already home to a vineyard but the owners have bold plans to demolish an old shed and build a winery in its place.

Plans include facilities for the harvesting and production, manufacturing, storage, distribution and retailing of wine as well as tasting and outdoor terrace facilities accessible to the public as well as winery and cellar door sales.

Red and white wine drinkers will be accommodated for with separate crushing and pressing pad equipment for red and white grapes as well as a testing laboratory and bottling station.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  development and planning somerset regional council winery

