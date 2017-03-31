Vineyard owner's big plans for expansion

The site on Mount Beppo Rd is already home to a vineyard but the owners have bold plans to demolish an old shed and build a winery in its place.

THE mountain known for its veggie and grain crops could soon be known for a different, more refined product.

Somerset Regional Council has approved plans for a winery, including a cellar door with wine tasting, to be built at Mount Beppo, north west of Ipswich.

Plans include facilities for the harvesting and production, manufacturing, storage, distribution and retailing of wine as well as tasting and outdoor terrace facilities accessible to the public as well as winery and cellar door sales.

Red and white wine drinkers will be accommodated for with separate crushing and pressing pad equipment for red and white grapes as well as a testing laboratory and bottling station.