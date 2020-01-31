Vince Curry heats approach

Artistic impression of what will be the best greyhound racing facility in the world to be built near Ipswich.

Artistic impression of what will be the best greyhound racing facility in the world to be built near Ipswich.

Australia’s richest Maiden Series the Group Three Vince Curry Memorial is set to get underway this Saturday night with nine heats containing seventy-two dogs who are chasing the crown as well as the cash.

All nine heats are full fields with the first three dogs from each race to progress to next week’s semi-finals as well as the next fastest five. From the 32 greyhounds who will line up in next Saturday’s heats just eight will advance to the final on Saturday, February 15.

In a coup for local greyhound racing fields are stacked with Queensland dogs and northern New South Wales visitors, with the title hopefully staying with a home track trainer. Steve Scott and Kelli Olsen or S & K Racing as they are known would fit the bill for a Queensland victory and rug up six runners, the most of any kennel in Saturday’s heats.

Scott gave us a runner by runner breakdown of his chances singling out Farmor Beach as his best heat winner hope jumping from box one in heat eight.

Farmor Galliano – Heat 2 – Box 5 – Farmor Las Vegas/Farmor Classic

“She’s one of our own breeds which always adds a little bit more interest and she’s going alright on what I’ve seen so far,” he said.

“I trialled her the other day and it was nothing special 31.30, but she’s a mad keen chaser and could make a big jump.”

Tahiti Beach – Heat 3 – Box 7 – Kinloch Brae/El Bella Beach

“She beats the other two bitches if we put them in a trial, she’s the quickest out early but if that’s fast enough to lead this field I’m not sure,” Scott said.

“She’ll go around 5.40 to the first mark which is more than respectable, but when I look at the other dogs in the race, like Speedy Bonus for Evelyn Harris, which has had some public trials down south and trainers like Darren Russell and Selena Zammit don’t put their dogs in unless they think they can win.”

Farmor Watchers – Heat four – Box three – Kinloch Brae/Farmor Eye Am

“Like his brother he would have hit the track a little earlier if it wasn’t for injury and this race has come along at the right time for him hopefully to get a touch of luck,” Scott said.

“There is not much at all between him and his brother, on what I’ve seen it could be a length either way, whoever gets the breaks on the day.”

Farmor Malibu – Heat five – Box five – Farmor Las Vegas/Farmor Classic

“Very similar to her sister, her best trait is she wants to chase and you can’t buy that with a young pup,” Scott said.

“She’ll be doing it tough from a middle draw as well, but she wants to race and unless she gets cleaned up on the first turn she’ll continue to run it out and hopefully progress another week.”

Farmor Beach – Heat 8 – Box 1 – Fernando Bale/Kinloch Beach

“I love the dog ability wise I probably put him on top of all our runners, but he’s very young and this race probably came around a few months too quick for him,” Scott said.

“He has had a box to box and a post to post where he went low twenty-fives over the 431, despite the lack of experience I’ve got confidence in his ability.”

“The rest of the litter probably won’t start for another two months he’s that far ahead and if anything goes wrong through the series, we’ll head to Wentworth Park for the Maiden Series there.”

Farmor Watch Me – Race 9 – Box 2 – Kinloch Brae/Farmor Eye Am

“Him and his brother Farmor Watchers have both had a few little niggles through the break in process and the race has come along at the right time,” Scott said.

“He’s no superstar at this point, but he can run and when the timeline lined up with the Vince Curry we were always going to give him a chance.”

Stella Cements Len’s Legacy

Park Ridge trainer Greg Stella is another Ipswich regular with visions of winning the series, but he will have to do so with just the one runner Len’s Legacy named after the dog’s late owner Len Antonio.

Antonio had the uncanny knack of picking out a champion and Stella is doing everything he can to ensure Len’s Legacy lives up to his name.

Stella said while he was one of the older dogs in the series at two years of age it had been a deliberate ploy to hold him back for the series.

Jumping from box two in heat four Stella said the draw was critical to the dog’s chances with his slow getaway hopefully offset by a spot on the rail and a rapid second sectional. Stella said the dog has trialled as quick as 30.50 around Ipswich, which puts him in the frame to progress in the series but would need the help of more inside alleys if he were to get through this week.

Club Rallies Around Fire Appeal

The Ipswich club has taken it upon themselves to give back to bushfire victims with $150 donated each time a dog in the one or the eight box salutes in February. To put that in perspective the club has twelve meetings in February with a total of one hundred and twenty races with the potential of a five figure sum going directly to those most affected.