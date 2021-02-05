Vince Curry final a thrilling wide open race

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

IPSWICH hosted the four semi-finals of the Vince Curry Series with 32 hopefuls vying for eight spots in Saturday night’s Group Three final and a crack at the $25,000 winner’s cheque.

As expected, the racing was as competitive as ever with the largest winning margin just over two lengths.

The final eight featured some familiar kennels as well as a raft of newcomers looking to start their careers the best way possible.

Here is an analysis of each heat and a break down of the box draw for Saturday’s grand finale, to see who is likely to add their name to a long list of champion pups.

Trivet takes advantage of roughouse affair

THE money came thick and fast for Wayne Scott’s Trivet in the first of the semis.

The son of Aussie Infrared had the quickest closing sectional when winning his heat in 30.58.

Drawn the red, he looked on paper like he’d be able to control the race from the outset.

A couple of rougher chances didn’t get the memo.

Tony Zammit’s Back Moo Moo pounced on the lead from box eight, while Nathan Evans long shot Miss Neisha set up camp right on her tail.

The two spotted the favourite five lengths down the back.

It was in the final 50 metres where the race really changed complexion.

Miss Neisha moved up alongside Zammit’s charge to issue a challenge but unfortunately for all involved was more interested in marring with the leader.

While she would go on to win the race, the stewards quickly handed down a 28 day ban, ruling her out of the final.

The connections of Back Moo Moo were left to rue their bad luck.

The bitch looked assured of a top two spot and a finals berth. But when she was hampered, she dropped back sharply to finish a close up fourth Trivet and Brockie Magic filling the minor placings.

In the wash-up, Trivet finishing second was the only dog to go through from the heat in a moderate 30.98 clip but had to overcome plenty to get there and even with a touch of luck was closing the gap throughout.

The dog came up with box three for the final, the same draw he won his heat in.

Scott is on record as saying he thinks the dog is a future stayer who’ll need favours at the start to figure in the final.

However, so far things are falling his way.

Front runners beware over the latter stages.

Ray Burman Brockie’s Magic, who finished third in the race, fills the spot as first reserve for the final and would not look out of place in the field.

Trainer at the gates of career-altering win

CHURCHABLE trainer Adrian Gates has always operated a boutique kennel.

The trainer has just eight dogs in work.

But Aston Dee Bee/Fernvale Ruby pup Feel the Beat could be about to change the trainer’s life if he’s able to add a finals win to his outstanding heat and semi-final triumphs.

With just two races under his belt, the dog is already the trainer’s second highest career earner.

If those performances are anything to go by, the 20-month-old could be anything with time.

The dog had jumped brilliantly to lead from box seven in his heat using plenty of the track to get across.

He was highly fancied from box one in his semi but would have to ping the lids to find his sweet spot and he did just that, gapping them to the first mark.

He was never in any real peril from there on.

Tony Apap’s Manfred caught the eye late but all plaudits were with the winner who got in by a length and a half in 30.73.

Feel the Beat comes up with box seven for the final.

On what we’ve seen so far, a draw that could really suit the lid pinger if he’s able to slingshot himself into the first turn.

Apap’s Manfred, who has been decidedly slower away, will have to do it tough from box six.

Tony Brett’s Enthusiastic, who finished third in the heat, gets a run with the scratching of Miss Neisha but will have to overcome box eight.

Sherwood survives and hrives in semis

THE fairytale story of the series so far has been Cole Sherwood’s return to the training ranks for the first time since 2014.

The Brisbane trainer was coaxed out of retirement by a group of mates who insisted he be the man to train Running Express, a product of champion stayer Rippin’ Sam and unproven brood bitch Allonsy Bree.

Isn’t Sherwood happy he said yes with a 30.64 first out first home win giving him a finals berth.

It was clearly the most dominant win of the four heats.

The youngest dog in the series at 16 months had no problem spearing out from box one holding them at bay throughout with the quickest semi-final time 30.64.

The pup is showing traits beyond his age. In both heat and semi, he’s been able to muster speed and run a straight line to the first turn and hasn’t played up at all in the run sticking to the fence and enhancing his times.

Fastest qualifier gets you no favours at the box draw.

Running Express came up with box five.

With first sectional record holder Rumble Ranger in four, Sherwood will be hoping he gets a nice run into the race and is able to fight it out late.

Mere Magic was able to nab second spot for Ray and Mary Burman. The couple were confident of an improved performance from an inside draw and they weren’t wrong, the bitch the only one to take ground off Running Express late.

She’s more than a knockout chance for the final. Coming up with the two again, she’s every chance of leading and has displayed a strong run home both times out.

Rumble Ranger retains favouritism

MANY were declaring Rumble Ranger all near unbeatable after his 30.33 heat win when he broke the first sectional record.

When he speared out to lead again in the semi-finals for Steve Kavanagh, it looked like it was going to be a times and margins job again. However, things got very tight towards the end.

Despite setting up a commanding lead, Wayne Scott’s Canaveral was able to keep in striking distance throughout the run, having run on well in his heat he was entitled to close the gap but really picked up to miss by a head.

Rumble Ranger hung on in a more than serviceable time of 30.71, but he’d shown a chink in his armour late giving the other seven finalists a serious hope if he’s not able to get back to his first up best.

The time of 30.71 on a bad day is still travelling for a pup of his age.

With a trainer of Kavanagh’s experience in his corner, he’ll hardly be panicking coming into this week.

He comes up with box four for the final, the same draw he smashed the first sectional record in.

He looks clearly the quickest out of the inside brigade, though the battle between him and Running express in box five looms as crucial to the final outcome.

As for the mad chasing Canaveral, he gets the coveted box one making him even more of a threat than he already was.

If he’s able to stick to the fence, he might just see daylight in time to issue a serious challenge to the front runners.