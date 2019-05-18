VILE STASH: Serial predator paid for photos of young girls

JAILED: A man was sentenced to four years' jail after he was caught with child porn.

JAILED: A man was sentenced to four years' jail after he was caught with child porn. kaspiic

A MAN previously convicted of rape and child sex offences across three states and territories will spend more time behind bars after paying women from overseas to send him naked photos of girls aged as young as 10.

At Warwick District Court yesterday, it was heard Colin Broadwith was caught with a stash of child porn containing graphic videos and photos of girls.

Broadwith, 64, yesterday pleaded guilty to multiple offences including three counts of using a carriage service to solicit child exploitation material, two counts of possessing the material and one count of using a carriage service to access child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Chontelle Farnsworth said police carried out a search at Applethorpe in December 2017, seizing Broadwith's laptop, phone and a USB.

The court was told police discovered three chat threads between Broadwith and adult Asian women on his laptop, where he asked for naked pictures to be emailed to him of young girls aged between 10 and 14.

Ms Farnsworth said Broadwith negotiated prices for the pictures and transferred money to the various contacts.

When police searched his laptop and USB, a large number of videos and photos children and adults engaged in sexual acts were found.

The court heard that while no porn was found on his phone, there was software on it that Broadwith admitted to using to record videos he would see online and wanted to keep.

"Crimes of this nature are not victimless crimes," Ms Farnsworth said.

"In his appalling criminal history... it demonstrates his blatant disregard for the law and his disregard for children, in my submission."

The court heard Broadwith had a serious criminal history across Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The history contained a conviction for rape and multiple counts of indecent treatment of children, including abuse of children under 13.

Defence lawyer David Jones said Broadwith's criminal history showed a need for personal deterrence, which would likely overshadow information about his character.

Mr Jones went on to give some background about Broadwith, explaining that while his mother was loving, he witnessed severe family violence inflicted on her by his father.

"It's the case that from a young age he witnesses things he shouldn't have," he said.

Mr Jones said Broadwith's previous convictions stood against him but he had a good work history and had entered an early plea of guilty.

During sentencing, Judge Nathan Jarro said Broadwith's early plea of guilty showed co-operation, but noted he had failed to comply with his duties as a convicted offender.

Broadwith admitted to police that he had different online profiles, including on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, that he had not reported, which he was obliged to do after his previous convictions.

"Your criminal history in my view is appalling," Judge Jarro said.

His Honour said time behind bars was the only option for Broadwith, who was aged 60-63 when he committed the latest offences.

He was sentenced to four years' jail and will be eligible to apply for parole after two years.

Convictions were recorded.