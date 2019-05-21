Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
School students allegedly fed urine-filled crepes to teachers
School students allegedly fed urine-filled crepes to teachers
Education

Semen and urine: Students serve vile meal to teachers

21st May 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM

WORST class ever?

A group of middle school students in Ohio allegedly served urine-and-semen-filled crepes to their teachers during a "gourmet" cooking competition - and are now being investigated by the local authorities, a report says.

The stomach-churning meal went down Thursday at Hyatts Middle School in Powell.

The teachers involved were reportedly judges for the cooking contest, which happened during a "Global Gourmet" class and was captured on video. Several students allegedly put urine and/or semen onto the crepes and fed them to faculty members, the local sheriff's office reports.

Investigators were probing the incident on Monday and weighing felony assault charges.

A lawyer for one of the students asked the public to use "caution before reaching any conclusions."

"[The incident] easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video," said attorney Brad Koffel. "We don't know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone's food. I don't know how the school would know that."

Authorities have been working with school officials and conducting lab tests to verify the alleged substances involved.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance," read a statement from the Olentangy Schools district on Monday. "District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions."

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks education food school

Top Stories

    Long lunch and farm tours the perfect dish for foodies

    premium_icon Long lunch and farm tours the perfect dish for foodies

    Lifestyle Experience the real paddock to plate experience in the Scenic Rim

    Church-goer gets Biblical on rude drivers

    premium_icon Church-goer gets Biblical on rude drivers

    Crime The Christian unleashed a brutal assault on a driver who annoyed him

    • 21st May 2019 11:00 AM
    Good samaritan seriously injured at crash scene

    Good samaritan seriously injured at crash scene

    News Rescue helicopter called to help bystander.

    Top five stories you might have missed in the past week

    Top five stories you might have missed in the past week

    News From Ipswich's raging STD problem to sickening crimes.