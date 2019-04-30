Vigil to honour domestic violence victims

Annie, Helen and Marilyn are hoping to see a large crowd of people at the vigil.

Annie, Helen and Marilyn are hoping to see a large crowd of people at the vigil. Ashleigh Howarth

THE Ipswich community will rally together tomorrow night to hold a march and a candlelight vigil to remember those who have lost their lives due to domestic and family violence.

Hosted by the Domestic Violence Action Centre (DVAC), the vigil will be held at d'Arcy Doyle Pl from 5-7.30pm.

The event will begin with a remembrance march at 5.15pm. More than 100 people are expected to make their way down Limestone St, Waghorn St and return to d'Arcy Doyle Pl via Brisbane St.

Afterwards, the square will be lit up with the glow of candles to honour those men and women who have been killed by their partner, former partner, or a member of their own family.

Ipswich Superintendent Katherine Innes, DVAC chief executive officer Gabrielle Borggaard and a woman who knows first hand how it feels to lose a family member to domestic violence will also speak at the event, which coincides with Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.

DVAC community development worker Annie said the night was an opportunity for the city to take a stand.

"We as a community are standing against violence. We are saying not now, not ever, to domestic violence in Ipswich," she said.

"We got between 100 to 150 who come along last year, but anyone can come."

If you or someone you know needs help, phone DVAC on 3816 3000.