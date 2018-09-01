North Ipwich's views, great location and family lifestyle

NORTH Ipswich is a great place to call home.

With its diverse landscape, ranging from high, hilltop positions with outstanding views of the city to quarter-acre blocks, this suburb has lots to offer.

Although North Ipswich is an older suburb, it caters for the family lifestyle with a mix of both public and private schools.

It boasts a terrific location with easy access to the Warrego Highway for those travelling to Brisbane or Toowoomba.

North Ipswich is bounded on one side by the Bremer River and is home to the Riverlink Shopping Centre - a major regional shopping centre with a huge variety of shops and services such as dog washes to car washes, quick and easy fast food to relaxing fine dining.

There are also many parks and paths to enjoy the great outdoors.

Sales consultant at NGU Real Estate Brassall, Sue Fitzgerald said she loved the diversity of North Ipswich and its family-friendly atmosphere.

"It's very rare to find large blocks of land so close to the CBD, and this older, well-established suburb features some absolutely gorgeous colonial homes, heritage-listed houses, beautifully renovated Queenslanders, newer units and workers cottages that were home to many railway workers," she said.

North Ipswich was the birthplace of Queensland Rail.

The original site is now the Riverlink Shopping Centre on The Terrace and the current site is used as a joint facility containing the Workshops Rail Museum.

The median house price in North Ipswich is $285,000, but you can get into the market for as low as $230,000.

The top end of the market has buyers paying in the high $400,000's.

Ms Fitzgerald said households in North Ipswich were primarily made up of couples with children, and the majority of people in North Ipswich worked in a trades occupation.

She said the North Ipswich market continued to be quite strong with more than 130 properties sold last year and a slight increase in price of 1.82 percent.

SPOTLIGHT ON NORTH IPSWICH

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $285,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 1.8% 12 months 5.6% 3 years 9.6% 5 years 23.9% Annually (10 years) 0.4%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 45 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 10.1 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 5.5% Units n/a