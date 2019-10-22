Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Awkward.
Awkward.
Offbeat

Odd clothing spotted in TV show set in Middle Ages

22nd Oct 2019 2:03 PM

This year an episode of Game of Thrones went viral for all the wrong reasons when fans spotted a takeaway coffee cup in a scene, but a Netflix show may have just topped that gaffe.

A viewer of Reign, a dramatised biopic about Mary Queen of Scots, spotted an error in one of the scenes.

In season two episode three of the series, a sword-fight battle features a major historical inaccuracy: the Everlast branded-band of a character's underwear is clearly visible.

Medieval times — brand new undies.
Medieval times — brand new undies.

"This is not the worst thing about Reign, the Mary Queen of Scots biopic on Netflix, but one of the French peasants is wearing a pair of Everlast boxers," the Twitter user wrote.

Yep, they definitely didn’t wear those in the Middle Ages.
Yep, they definitely didn’t wear those in the Middle Ages.

In May, the final season of Game of Thrones received a caffeine hit of controversy when viewers spotted a disposable coffee cup during a scene.

Just 48 hours after the episode aired, the coffee cup was edited out.

The same can't be said for the error in Reign - the scene is still live on Netflix (although not here on Australia, where the series instead screens on Foxtel's Fox8 channel).

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission.

entertainment reign television

Top Stories

    'He was visibly upset, he had tears in his eyes'

    premium_icon 'He was visibly upset, he had tears in his eyes'

    Crime Two inmates from a southeast Queensland prison have given evidence in a rape trial and told of the moment when the victim disclosed the alleged assault.

    Marathon effort by survivor to reduce breast cancer rates

    premium_icon Marathon effort by survivor to reduce breast cancer rates

    News Ipswich mum to tackle New York City to raise money for research

    ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property

    premium_icon ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property

    News A Laidley South man had some explaining to do when police checked out his ’tomato’...

    ‘I heard a bang’: Witnesses see bin crash while picnicking

    premium_icon ‘I heard a bang’: Witnesses see bin crash while picnicking

    News An older man was let off with no punishment and no conviction recorded after he...