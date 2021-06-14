Viewers fume: ‘Martha should be fired’

Many Celebrity Apprentice viewers were left fuming during Sunday night's episode when contestant Martha Kalifatidis appeared to flagrantly break the show's rules - but was still awarded with a challenge win.

Some fans on social media questioned why former MAFS star Martha wasn't immediately fired by Lord Alan Sugar after she appeared to call on her own personal contacts - including her reality star boyfriend Michael Brunelli - to buy thousands of dollars worth of ice cream.

Kalifatidis and her teammate Shaynna Blaze went head-to-head with the three remaining male contestants - Ross Noble, Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and Josh Gibson - for Sunday night's challenge.

The two teams had to create their own flavours of ice cream, then hit the streets of Cronulla in competing vans trying to sell as many as they could to the general public.

Martha and Shaynna took a big gamble with their ludicrously overpriced $50 'Royale' ice cream - essentially a vanilla cone dipped in popcorn - but they soon had a steady stream of customers happy to pay big bucks for a soft serve.

Martha's partner Michael arrives with a deep-pocketed friend – they spent $1150 on ice cream between them.

Those visiting their van included a group of body builders Martha appeared to know, a posse of promotional models from a vitamin company she has previously advertised on Instagram, and Martha's own boyfriend Michael. He first appeared accompanying a woman who bought a whopping $750 of ice cream, then returned to buy $200 worth himself, which he handed out to members of the public. As Martha and Shaynna's ice cream van turns over thousands of dollars in profits, the other team start to question why all these camera-ready, deep-pocketed ice cream enthusiasts suddenly descended on a beachside Cronulla street.

Celebrities leaning on their A-list contacts isn't completely banned on the show - earlier this season, designer Camilla Franks called upon a favour from singer Delta Goodrem to make an appearance at a children's party her team was organising. But Sugar and his associates agreed it was "not in the spirit" of this challenge, which was meant to see both teams selling their wares to members of the public.

Bizarrely, when confronted in the board room by Lord Alan Sugar, Martha first tried to deny her boyfriend had even been present.

"This was not about getting your contacts to buy truckloads of ice creams, Martha. It's not fair to create false sales," Sugar warned her. "I've got to teach you a lesson here. I'm going to strike those sales off the table."

But even with $1175 of "false sales" deducted from their total, the girls still trounced the boys, with $1136 in sales to their $682.50. That meant Martha was safe for another day - and after she and Shaynna left the boardroom, the boys' team leader Wippa was fired.

That didn't sit right with some viewers, who questioned how a contestant could be called out for effectively cheating - but still win the challenge:

Teaching kids all over Australia , that its ok to cheat, as long as you win #CelebrityApprenticepic.twitter.com/uawD1SIerC — Lynda_The_Mundane (@LMildwater) June 13, 2021

It's been a controversial season for Celebrity Apprentice, with fellow contestants The Veronicas repeatedly publicly blasting the show, accusing producers of selectively editing to make them look bad.

Elsewhere, Lord Alan Sugar made headlines when he described contestant Shaynna Blaze as having a "face like a slapped arse" during a radio interview - an insult that was met with a swift backlash, including from Blaze herself, who said: "You can't talk about people and their physical appearance in a derogatory way to get a cheap laugh. We've gone past that. The world isn't like that anymore."

