View you won't tire of quickly

IF YOU ever needed explanation as to why they call the area south of Ipswich the Scenic Rim, look no further than this property.

"Argyle" sits on 32ha of pristine countryside at Rosevale, about 30 minutes drive drive south of Ipswich and in the shadows of the Great Dividing Range.

Known colloquially as "The Big House on the Hill", Argyle is on high-quality farming land and can carry 30 breeding cows and their calves, along with some horses.

STUNNING BACKDROP: Rosevale property "Argyle" is up for sale. Contributed

Ray White Rural Agent Barry Quinn said while the property was on ideal farming country, the views were perhaps the standout feature.

"The views at Argyle are both superb and unique, not only to this particular area of the Scenic Rim, but to southeast Queensland itself," Mr Quinn said.

"The views of the soft, irrigated dairy country below and the Little Liverpool Range are great but it is the spectacular mountain peaks, ranges and escarpments of the Main Range National Park, an Australian World Heritage Area, that astounds first-time viewers and never tires the locals."

The house is large enough for a big family. Contributed

Built in 1985, the large modern style homestead was designed to maximise the stunning views. It has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, with polished cypress pine floors. The verandahs wrap around three sides of the house, and there is an in-ground pool.

Farm improvements include a three-bay vehicle and storage shed, a small machinery shed and fences and gates in fair to good condition. There is good vehicle access around the nearly 100 acres via well maintained existing tracks. Mr Quinn said the owners were keen to sell in order to fund a new home purchase.

