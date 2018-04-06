Vietnam War doco by USQ lecturers nominated for three Ozzies

USQ lecturers Leonie Jones (second from left) and Dr Daryl Sparkes (far right) with narrator William McInnes and special effects technician James Miller.

A DOCUMENTARY created by two lecturers from USQ's School of Arts and Communication has been nominated for three awards in the inaugural OzFlix Independent Film Awards.

Written and directed by Leonie Jones and produced by Dr Daryl Sparkes, the documentary titled The Battle of Fire Support Base Coral tells the largely untold and unknown story of the longest and hardest battle fought by Australian soldiers in the Vietnam War.

The documentary took seven years to make, in which time, as part of her PhD research, Ms Jones travelled across Australia and Vietnam to interview more than 150 veterans who were involved in the battle at fire support bases in Coral and Balmoral.

It was first broadcast in November, 2016 on Foxtel's The History Channel and will screen again on Anzac Day 2018 in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the battle in May.

The OzFlix Independent Film Awards, dubbed The Ozzies, celebrate the achievements of independent Australian films made for less than $5 million and recognise the outstanding efforts of talented practitioners who work within the film industry.

Dr Sparkes, a senior lecturer in Media Studies and Production at USQ Springfield, said more than 100 films were up for nomination with The Battle of Fire Support Base Coral honoured in the same categories as multi-million dollar feature films such as Sweet Country and The Butterfly Tree.

"It's really amazing, but I was little shocked,” Dr Sparkes said about the nominations.

"We had a relatively modest budget compared to the other films we beat for nomination, but we had a lot of commitments from people who put a lot of time and effort into making this documentary.

"We all felt it was important we captured the stories of these veterans on film and preserve the memories of those who took part in the battle that otherwise might never have been told.”

The documentary was created with production support from special effects technician James Miller, camera operators Stuart Thorp and Daniel Maddock, and animations from Matt Nielsen.

Highly-acclaimed Australian actor William McInnes also provided the voice-over narration, which was recorded at USQ Springfield's state-of-the-art media centre.

The Battle of Fire Support Base Coral landed an Ozzie nomination in the categories of Best Production Design, Best Sound Design and Best Special Visual Effects. The winners will be announced in Melbourne tomorrow.

